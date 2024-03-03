Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To MYR1.28

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 16th of May to MYR1.28. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 95% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 68%. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

EPS is set to grow by 27.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 75% - on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was MYR2.35, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR2.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 1.3% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Although it's important to note that Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 95% of its earnings. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

