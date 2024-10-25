Neste OYJ (NTOIF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic ...

EBITDA: EUR 293 million, down 72% year-on-year.

Renewable Products Sales Margin: USD 341 per ton, down 62% from last year.

Oil Products Refining Margin: USD 10.6 per barrel, down 60% from last year.

Sales Volumes: Renewable Products reached 999 kilotons; SAF sales at 112 kilotons.

Fixed Costs: EUR 16 million lower than last year.

Greenhouse Gas Reduction: 3.6 million tons, up from 2.5 million tons last year.

Net Working Capital Change: EUR 143 million positive.

Cash Flow Before Financing Activities: Slightly negative at minus EUR 16 million.

Investments: EUR 488 million in the third quarter.

Comparable ROACE: 8%, below the target of over 15%.

Leverage: Net debt to total capital at 35.2%, within the target of less than 40%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Neste OYJ (NTOIF) is recognized as a pioneer and global market leader in the renewable fuels industry, with a strong technological and innovation base.

The company has a robust supply of feedstock and unique pretreatment capabilities, providing a competitive advantage.

Neste's R&D center is highly regarded, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

The company has seen an increase in sales volumes quarter-on-quarter, particularly in renewable products and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Neste has made clear progress on cost savings, with total fixed costs in the third quarter markedly below last year and the previous quarter.

Negative Points

Neste OYJ (NTOIF) reported a significant drop in profitability, with third-quarter EBITDA down 72% year-on-year.

The company faces challenging market conditions, with weakened margins in both renewable and oil products.

There has been a substantial decrease in diesel prices, impacting the company's sales margins negatively.

The company had to withdraw from investing in a 120-megawatt electrolyzer plant in Porvoo due to regulatory and leverage concerns.

The ramp-up of new facilities, such as the original line in Singapore, has encountered unforeseen technical issues, affecting operational performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are your priorities regarding capital allocation between CapEx and shareholder distributions, considering the market's overcapacity? A: Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, emphasized the importance of balancing capacity additions with funding capabilities. The focus is on completing and commercializing large investments in Singapore and Rotterdam, with a key priority on Neste's commercial excellence to move volumes profitably.

