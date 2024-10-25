GuruFocus.com

Neste OYJ (NTOIF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic ...

  • EBITDA: EUR 293 million, down 72% year-on-year.

  • Renewable Products Sales Margin: USD 341 per ton, down 62% from last year.

  • Oil Products Refining Margin: USD 10.6 per barrel, down 60% from last year.

  • Sales Volumes: Renewable Products reached 999 kilotons; SAF sales at 112 kilotons.

  • Fixed Costs: EUR 16 million lower than last year.

  • Greenhouse Gas Reduction: 3.6 million tons, up from 2.5 million tons last year.

  • Net Working Capital Change: EUR 143 million positive.

  • Cash Flow Before Financing Activities: Slightly negative at minus EUR 16 million.

  • Investments: EUR 488 million in the third quarter.

  • Comparable ROACE: 8%, below the target of over 15%.

  • Leverage: Net debt to total capital at 35.2%, within the target of less than 40%.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Neste OYJ (NTOIF) is recognized as a pioneer and global market leader in the renewable fuels industry, with a strong technological and innovation base.

  • The company has a robust supply of feedstock and unique pretreatment capabilities, providing a competitive advantage.

  • Neste's R&D center is highly regarded, showcasing the company's commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

  • The company has seen an increase in sales volumes quarter-on-quarter, particularly in renewable products and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

  • Neste has made clear progress on cost savings, with total fixed costs in the third quarter markedly below last year and the previous quarter.

Negative Points

  • Neste OYJ (NTOIF) reported a significant drop in profitability, with third-quarter EBITDA down 72% year-on-year.

  • The company faces challenging market conditions, with weakened margins in both renewable and oil products.

  • There has been a substantial decrease in diesel prices, impacting the company's sales margins negatively.

  • The company had to withdraw from investing in a 120-megawatt electrolyzer plant in Porvoo due to regulatory and leverage concerns.

  • The ramp-up of new facilities, such as the original line in Singapore, has encountered unforeseen technical issues, affecting operational performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are your priorities regarding capital allocation between CapEx and shareholder distributions, considering the market's overcapacity? A: Heikki Malinen, President and CEO, emphasized the importance of balancing capacity additions with funding capabilities. The focus is on completing and commercializing large investments in Singapore and Rotterdam, with a key priority on Neste's commercial excellence to move volumes profitably.

and

