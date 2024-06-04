Nespresso Will Never Dabble In Hot Chocolate Or Tea Pods. Here's Why

Nespresso machine dispensing coffee - Jonathanfilskov-photography / Getty Images

Nespresso is a pioneer in the world of coffee capsules, arguably brewing some of the world's most delicious pod coffees. The company is also doing just fine, raking in 1.5 billion Swiss francs in sales just in the first quarter of 2024, according to Nestlé. That's $1.6 billion USD, just from helping people make the caffeinated drinks they need to start their day.

With such success, many have wondered if Nespresso will venture into other territories, like making hot chocolate or tea pods. After all, other companies are already producing Nespresso-compatible tea pods. The company's biggest competitor, Keurig, already offers a wide variety of beverages, from classic coffees and teas to cocoas, dairy-based drinks, and even fruit-flavored concoctions. Meanwhile, Nespresso remains laser-focused on coffee. The only non-coffee product we've seen Nespresso sell so far is a very small line of tea bags.

According to Nespresso's website, it has "no plans to diversify into other beverages," so it seems the brand is committed to staying in its caffeinated lane. Perhaps it will someday expand its coffee pod collection (which we've ranked worst to best, by the way), but it will likely remain a coffee company through and through.

Nespresso Is Probably Wise To Stick With Coffee

Nespresso storefront - Thierry Hebbelinck / Getty Images

Expanding a product line comes with huge risks. Nespresso would not only have to invest in research, development, and marketing, but it would also be putting its reputation on the line. It'll lose customers' trust if its new products turn out to be flops. When a brand beats out the competition in a particular arena, which Nespresso has — Interbrand recognized it as one of the 100 best global brands in 2023 — there's a lot at stake.

There's no lack of bad examples regarding product line expansion in the food and beverage industry. In 1990, renowned beer maker Coors started selling sparkling water. After seven years, the company finally realized that the sparkling water was confusing customers and hurting its core beer products. Coors wisely discontinued the product line. In 2006, Coca-Cola introduced a new drink that combined its signature soda with coffee. If you've never heard of Coca-Cola BlaK, that's because it failed miserably and was removed from shelves only two years later in 2008.

Since other giant companies have sometimes met with failure, it's understandable that Nespresso isn't too keen on dabbling in other product lines. Perhaps it'll explore more territories some day, but until then, we'll have to learn workarounds if we want to make tea with a Nespresso machine.

