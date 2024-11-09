Nemetschek Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €260.8m (up 19% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: €39.3m (down 13% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 15% (down from 21% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €0.34 (down from €0.39 in 3Q 2023).

Nemetschek Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 6.8%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 14% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Software industry in Germany.

The company's shares are up 4.6% from a week ago.

Valuation

Our analysis of Nemetschek based on 6 different valuation metrics shows it might be overvalued. Discover what analysts are forecasting and how the current share price shapes up by clicking here.

