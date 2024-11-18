Needham downgrades Biogen on slow growth of Alzheimer's drug

Investing.com - Needham downgraded Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Monday, citing slower-than-expected growth for its Alzheimer's drug, Leqembi, and a lack of major catalysts over the next 12 months.

The brokerage stated that Leqembi’s sales trajectory will continue to see a gradual increase, rather than a sharp uptick, and as a result, it has lowered its 2025 and 2026 revenue estimates for the drug by 16% and 30%, respectively, compared to prior consensus expectations.

Needham also highlighted that other key Biogen products, such as Skyclarys and Zurzuvae, are expected to ramp up slowly, but may not be sufficient to offset declines in the company's base business in the near term.

Needham pointed out that business development deals could act as a catalyst for the stock, although the timing and nature of such deals remain uncertain.

Additionally, the brokerage noted that upcoming Phase 3 data for Litifilimab, a lupus treatment drug, could boost the stock by mid-single digits if the results are positive.

