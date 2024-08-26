Are Nedap N.V.'s (AMS:NEDAP) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Nedap (AMS:NEDAP). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Nedap's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Nedap is:

24% = €17m ÷ €73m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Nedap's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Nedap has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 11% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in a flat growth for Nedap in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by 14% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Nedap fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Nedap Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Nedap's very high three-year median payout ratio of 103% suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. This does go some way in explaining the negligible earnings growth seen by Nedap. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. That's a huge risk in our books.

Additionally, Nedap has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 81% over the next three years.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Nedap. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

