Nearly half of London workers expect to be in the office five days a week this year

Employers are increasingly asking staff to reduce working from home (Alamy/PA)

Nearly half of London’s workers expect to be back in the office five days a week this year, according to a new survey.

A poll of 1,000 London commuters found that 40% now believe work patterns will return to their pre-pandemic norm by the end of 2025.

The Censuswide survey for the central London business group London Heritage Quarter came as employers ramp up pressure on staff to return to the office, citing the reduced productivity of staff who are home working.

This included controversial comments from former Marks and Spencer chief executive Lord Rose, who claimed WFH is creating a generation who are “not doing proper work.”

The poll found that the most often cited reasons for not returning to the daily commute were travel costs (40%), and food and drink expenses (30%).

Ruth Duston OBE, CEO of London Heritage Quarter said: “Our findings show that workers in London are expecting to return to the office, however wider challenges including the cost of living and travel are proving to be the biggest barriers.

“While hybrid working is now the norm, it’s important that we don’t forget the benefits that working in the office brings, including increased productivity, a sense of belonging, and being able to enjoy this fantastic city and all it has to offer.”

Meanwhile a seperate survey found that hybrid workers who attend the office for only one or two days per week were least likely to self-report “great” or “good” wellbeing with just with 50% saying they had a positive physical wellbeing and the same number a positive mental wellbeing.

The poll of 1,210 UK employees, commissioned by flexible workspace provider infinitSpace, quizzed remote, hybrid and fully in-office workers about their wellbeing.

By contrast, those who go to their workplace on average three or four days per week report the highest levels of wellbeing, with 60% experiencing great or good physical wellbeing and 61% saying the same about their mental wellbeing.

Those attending the office every day report slightly lower but comparable wellbeing levels to those attending three or four days a week, with 59% indicating good physical wellbeing and 57% experiencing good mental wellbeing.

Wybo Wijnbergen, CEO of infinitSpace, said: “While attendance policies should remain flexible to meet diverse business and employee needs, it’s important that we don’t overlook the relationship between going to a workplace and one’s wellbeing. The research shows that opportunities for social interaction, a sense of community, and regular access to thoughtfully designed spaces can profoundly impact our overall wellbeing.

“More than just somewhere to collaborate or be productive, by having the workplaces, organisations can play a meaningful role in boosting the overall health and happiness of their employees. And if smart leaders want engaged, productive teams, fostering wellbeing and providing a workspace their staff want to visit must remain a key focus.”