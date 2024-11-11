Nearly 8 in 10 Americans think all workers should get a pension through work — do you agree?

These days, having a pension as your retirement vehicle is a lot like having a 1982 Chevy Camaro parked in your garage: few people have them and many companies don’t offer them.

But that doesn’t mean Americans across all party lines wouldn’t vote for a return to the good old pension days, a new survey shows.

More than three in four people aged 25 and older view pensions favorably — and a large share believe all workers should have them, according to an October 2024 research brief from the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS). They also think the government should make it easier for employers to offer pensions.

Of the more than 1,200 people polled for the NIRS study, 81% of Democrats, 80% of Republicans, and 76% of independents shared positive opinions on pensions.

This statistic complements the findings on retirement anxieties overall. By nearly identical percentages, the NIRS found that Americans worry that the nation faces a retirement crisis.

In addition, four in five Americans, regardless of their political leanings, also believed that Social Security must be protected.

Signs of a pension comeback

The NIRS findings comes just as the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) projects that Social Security will become insolvent by 2033, setting the stage for a 21% cut in payouts. Could the state of affairs in late-2024 set the stage for a pension comeback? Perhaps.

In January, IBM ended its 5% dollar-for-dollar match on 401(k)s for its roughly 300,000 employees and switched to a defined benefit (DB) plan with an automatic company contribution of 5% (“defined” because the employer promises a specific monthly benefit, the cornerstone feature of all pensions).

By April, an expert cited by the Society for Human Resource Management predicted more pension announcements would come and that at least two more major companies would unveil plans in 2024.

IBM’s switchover scenario provides a helpful example for understanding how a more widespread pension system would work.

Pensions are not replacing the 401(k) accounts altogether; instead, they have become the primary vehicle through which the company directly contributes to retirement security.