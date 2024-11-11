Nearly 8 in 10 Americans think all workers should get a pension through work — do you agree?

These days, having a pension as your retirement vehicle is a lot like having a 1982 Chevy Camaro parked in your garage: few people have them and many companies don’t offer them.
But that doesn’t mean Americans across all party lines wouldn’t vote for a return to the good old pension days, a new survey shows.
Don't miss
-
Commercial real estate has beaten the stock market for 25 years — but only the super rich could buy in. Here's how even ordinary investors can become the landlord of Walmart, Whole Foods or Kroger
-
Cost-of-living in America is still out of control — use these 3 'real assets' to protect your wealth today
-
Protect your retirement savings with these 5 essential money moves — most of which you can complete in just minutes
More than three in four people aged 25 and older view pensions favorably — and a large share believe all workers should have them, according to an October 2024 research brief from the National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS). They also think the government should make it easier for employers to offer pensions.
Of the more than 1,200 people polled for the NIRS study, 81% of Democrats, 80% of Republicans, and 76% of independents shared positive opinions on pensions.
This statistic complements the findings on retirement anxieties overall. By nearly identical percentages, the NIRS found that Americans worry that the nation faces a retirement crisis.
In addition, four in five Americans, regardless of their political leanings, also believed that Social Security must be protected.
Signs of a pension comeback
The NIRS findings comes just as the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) projects that Social Security will become insolvent by 2033, setting the stage for a 21% cut in payouts. Could the state of affairs in late-2024 set the stage for a pension comeback? Perhaps.
In January, IBM ended its 5% dollar-for-dollar match on 401(k)s for its roughly 300,000 employees and switched to a defined benefit (DB) plan with an automatic company contribution of 5% (“defined” because the employer promises a specific monthly benefit, the cornerstone feature of all pensions).
By April, an expert cited by the Society for Human Resource Management predicted more pension announcements would come and that at least two more major companies would unveil plans in 2024.
IBM’s switchover scenario provides a helpful example for understanding how a more widespread pension system would work.
Pensions are not replacing the 401(k) accounts altogether; instead, they have become the primary vehicle through which the company directly contributes to retirement security.
IBM's pension provides a 6% guaranteed, tax-deferred return for the first three years and, from 2027 through 2034, it will follow the 10-year Treasury rate, which currently sits at 4.31%, at the time of this writing.
Read more: 5 minutes could get you up to $2M in life insurance coverage — with no medical exam or blood test
Where the U.S. sits on the pension map
The Mercer CFA Institute’s 2023 Global Pension Index ranks the Netherlands as having the world’s best pension system, with a score of 85.0, followed by Iceland (84.8), Denmark (81.3) and Israel (80.8).
The shared characteristics of these systems include low operating costs, strong government support, robust regulation, and financial stability.
Compare that to the U.S., which scores a 63.0 for its retirement system, placing it behind Croatia, Kazakhstan, and Uruguay.
As of February, Social Security and Medicare were underfunded by $175 trillion.
Meanwhile, American companies shun pensions because of the financial risk involved. Pensions guarantee set payouts that last throughout an employee’s life and are thus impervious to the stock market swings that make many retirement account holders nauseous.
In more common plans, such as the 401(k), the account holder assumes the risk, meaning employers aren’t obligated to pick up the slack if your nest egg drops in value.
In a bitter concession, Boeing employees lost their pensions in 2014 and have hardly forgotten; picket signs brandished by the 33,000-plus union members currently on strike bear slogans such as “no pensions, no planes.”
But if the machinists think they have the embattled aircraft manufacturer on the ropes, the fact is that pensions outside of government work and the public sector are rare.
As of March 2023, 73% of civilian workers had access to retirement benefits, while 24% had access to pensions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Teachers, police officers, and military service members were listed as employees who commonly received them.
Whether employees in a broader range of occupations will join them will be decided on a case-by-case, company-by-company basis.
Yet, the more businesses that follow IBM, the larger the overlap between those Americans who desperately want pensions and those who actually have them.
What to read next
-
Car insurance premiums in America are through the roof — and only getting worse. But less than 2 minutes can save you more than $600/year
-
Lock in juicy quarterly income through this $1B private real estate fund — even if you’re not a millionaire. Here’s how to get started with as little as $10
-
I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.