NBC News lays off dozens in latest bad news for US workforce. See 2024 job cuts so far.

NBC News is just the latest company to begin 2024 with layoffs.

NBC News has laid off several dozen staffers, the latest of dozens of companies to start off the new year with bad news for its employees, USA TODAY confirmed Friday.

A source familiar with the plans said that employees were given a 60-day notice and will get severance packages and outplacement.

The layoffs at NBC News, first reported by Puck News, are the latest in an onslaught of cuts made in the journalism industry throughout 2023, including by NBC News, which slashed 75 jobs this same time last year, according to a timeline provided by Forbes.

Other industries, including tech, are starting this year off by slashing staffers from the payroll.

NEW: News Guild condemns layoffs at NBC News pic.twitter.com/SnLftuBz96 — Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 11, 2024

Will 2024 be better? Well, things aren't off to a great start.

Google lays off hundreds

Google is starting 2024 by cutting several hundred jobs across the company, USA TODAY reported Friday.

The company confirmed told USA TODAY that the layoffs will impact employees within Google's hardware and central engineering teams, as well employees who work on Google Assistant, the company's voice-activated software product.

Other parts of the company were also affected.

"we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead," the company said in a statement. "To best position us for these opportunities, throughout the second half of 2023, a number of our teams made changes to become more efficient and work better, and to align their resources to their biggest product priorities."

Worried about job cuts in 2024? Here's how to prepare for layoff season

Twitch cuts workforce by 35%

Twitch cuts workforce by 35%

Amazon's livestreaming platform, Twitch, announced in a blog post on Wednesday that it will cut 35% of its workforce this year.

Story continues

"As you all know, we have worked hard over the last year to run our business as sustainably as possible," Twitch CEO Dan Clancy wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, we still have work to do to rightsize our company, and I regret having to share that we are taking the painful step of reducing our headcount by just over 500 people across Twitch."

He went on to say that the company has been cutting costs and identifying efficiencies over the last year to "build a more sustainable business."

"Unfortunately, despite these efforts, it has become clear that our organization is still meaningfully larger than it needs to be given the size of our business," he said.

Other 2024 job cuts we know of so far

Along with a recent survey showing 85% of workers anxious over what the new year may mean for their jobs, LinkedIn shared a list of cuts that have been announced so far this year.

Gabe Hauari and Julia Gomez contributed to this reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NBC News lays off dozens. See 2024 job cuts so far this year.