NBA star Andre Iguodala on why this Buffett biography is 'the best business book'

Golden State Warriors star player Andre Iguodala is known not only as a 14-year NBA veteran, but also a businessman with investments in top tech companies like Facebook, Twitter and Tesla.

He credits a lot of his knowledge about business and finance to books. In a recent interview with GQ, he said that the one book he can't live without is Alice Schroeder's "The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life."

"This is the best business book that I've read," he says. "And probably the longest book I've ever read."

The 34-year-old continued, saying, "[Buffett has] been studying money since the age of 8. So that's like me — I've been playing basketball since I was 6. His environment put him in that situation. He put the hard work in and made the most of his opportunities."

Iguodala, who is sometimes referred to as the NBA's ambassador to Silicon Valley, says he started reading investing books as a rookie in the league who was eager to know more about money.

"I read a few books, like 'The Dummy's Guide to Investing,' a Standard & Poor's book about investing," he tells the online investment site Wealthsimple.

He says that in order to get more insight on how to manage his money, he also spent time with players who seemed to be making the savviest business moves.

"I had a few veterans who were really smart with their money," he said. "I mean, they had nice contracts, but in the scheme of the NBA, they were on the lower end. I asked a lot of questions, and they got me into good habits early."





Now, as a player for Golden State, Iguodala admits that he's taking advantage of the team's close proximity to Silicon Valley to align himself with the most successful people in tech.

"We have some great relationships with VCs out there, mainly Andreessen Horowitz," Iguodala tells CNBC . "They've kind of taken me under their wing and ... showed me some things in the portfolio and how I can integrate my brand into some of their brands."

To help share the business knowledge he's amassed, Iguodala has partnered with his teammate Stephen Curry to hold an annual Player's Technology Summit for athletes. In an interview with Bloomberg, Curry says the two hope the summit will teach players about the possibilities that exist for them beyond sports.

"We're trying to create a nice opportunity and environment where we can bridge the gap between sports and tech, and [utilize] all the resources we have playing right in Silicon Valley's backyard," says Curry. "There is more to us than just wearing the jersey."

