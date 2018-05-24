NBA ref at the heart of notorious betting scandal issues warning on legal sports gambling

Tim Donaghy, who was the referee at the heart of the NBA's most notorious sports betting scandal in the late 2000s, spoke with CNBC about legalization of sports betting and the problem he foresees, both in the NBA and in the NCAA, as it becomes more mainstream after the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow gambling on games across the country. Donaghy, who served 15 months on counts of conspiracy to engage in wire fraud and transmitting betting information through interstate commerce, also discusses what he would do differently if he could go back in time.

He currently co-runs Ref Picks, a handicapping service, with his business partner, longtime sports bettor and media personality Danny Biancullo. The following Q&A is based on a CNBC phone interview with Donaghy and has been edited for length and clarity.

When you first heard the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, what were your thoughts?

First thoughts were that it was long overdue and sports leagues are now going to take advantage of the fact that gambling is legal and do everything they can do to capitalize on the revenue and grab a piece of the pie.

The fight for nationwide legalized sports betting has been going on for years. The NBA was one of the first leagues to support betting. Is that because they saw it coming?

No doubt, they knew it was going to happen. If it happens and they're supporting it, now when they go to take advantage of the revenue, they look like they supported it from the beginning. They knew it was going to happen, regardless of their support.

Are the legal bookmakers going to have trouble getting the bettors to move over from the illegal markets? Can the legal markets succeed?

I think people are still going to go to the local bookies for a lot of reasons. They are going to want to avoid paying taxes when they win and stay away from paying any fees to the leagues .

People think that these underground bookies are going to go away. I think there's going to be more underground bookies because now gambling looks legal, but it's going to be illegal to take bets, but I don't think they're going to crack down on it as hard as it has in the past.





In the future you're going to be able to go into a 7-Eleven and buy a ticket on a game, and people who don't use gambling as often as others do, like the people who go and buy lottery tickets, there's going to be more opportunity for people to do it. And with people casually gambling throughout the country, it's going to generate a lot of money.

Have you been keeping up to date with the integrity-fee debate?



I have. I think it's kind of a joke because [the leagues] are now saying they need this money to police the game that they should have been policing at the highest level all along. I'm not too sure how they can say they need the money to protect the integrity of the game when that should have been one of the top priorities before gambling passed. So it's kind of confusing and comical at the same time.

How would you stop scandals from happening if you were in charge?

I think what you do is educate everybody. No doubt that another scandal is going to happen. I think it happens at a college level. Where some of these college kids get in [financial] trouble, maybe online poker, and then need to bail themselves out by winning a game that they're involved in. So they win by 10 when the line is 12 or 14. So in their mind, they're not hurting their team. They're just collecting money and not winning by as many as the line indicates they should. The scandals will happen at the college level, with some of these athletes who are going to get themselves in [financial] trouble [by gambling].

Do you see the legalization of sports betting as a stepping-stone to players getting paid? Possibly as a way to counteract the temptation?

No. I think that whether they have the money or not, they can still get in trouble with gambling and try to find a way to bail themselves out. With legalized betting, there's going to be more avenues to gamble and more opportunity, and eventually, someone is going to get themselves into some trouble.

So you see trouble for the NCAA? What about the NBA? Have they cleaned up their act with regard to how referees officiate?

No. I don't think it's cleaned up. I still see referees officiating based on names on the front and back of jerseys and not based on how the rules are written in the rule book. I still see officials advancing in the playoffs who have had poor performances and embarrassed the league.

