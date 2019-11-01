Why the NBA really needs China

The NBA spent the month of October navigating its China problem, after Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey tweeted a single image on Oct. 4 in support of Hong Kong protesters, which angered the NBA’s business partners in China.

The league took heavy criticism for its initial response, a statement in which the league acknowledged the Morey tweet “deeply offended many of our friends and fans in China, which is regrettable.” The statement was seen by many as an apology to China. Soon afterward, Commissioner Adam Silver clarified that the league “will not put itself in a position of regulating what players, employees and team owners say or will not say on these issues. We simply could not operate that way.” Silver has also publicly claimed that the Chinese government asked him to fire Morey, and declared, “There’s no chance that’s happening.”

The financial damage to the NBA’s business in China has been “fairly dramatic,” Silver has acknowledged. China Central Television stopped airing Rockets games, Tencent stopped streaming them, Alibaba pulled Rockets merchandise from its online NBA store, and Anta suspended sneaker contract renewal talks, to name just a few examples.

Amid the fallout, many media pundits have suggested the NBA has more economic leverage over China than people might assume, and can even win a prolonged standoff.

But the NBA is actually far more reliant on China than American fans realize. China is the most significant growth market for the NBA, according to multiple sources close to the league including current and former NBA team executives, and the NBA sees China as crucial to its financial future.

The money: $5 billion business and growing

The NBA is not a public company, so its P&L is not publicly known. (The NBA, when asked for comment for this story, pointed to its recent statements as well as Silver’s public comments.)

It has been widely reported that the league’s global revenue is closing in on $10 billion per year, which puts it very close to Major League Baseball’s $10 billion and change, and still a distance from the NFL’s $15 billion.

Within that, revenue coming from China is now nearly 10% of the pie, Yahoo Finance sources say. (Other reports have placed the NBA’s China revenue at 15%-20% of the global pie, but that range is overstated.)

More importantly, its business in China is growing at a faster rate than in the U.S., and only smaller emerging markets such as India, Africa, and Latin America have faster revenue growth rates, since they are building from a low base.

NBA China, the separate company the league set up in 2008 to manage its deals there, is now valued by the league at $5 billion, a figure first reported this month by Sports Business Journal and confirmed to Yahoo Finance by multiple sources. That’s a valuation akin to the ones that investment firms apply to private tech startups, not to be confused with the revenue the league is bringing in from China.

$5 billion is what the NBA thinks it could fetch if it ever spun that business off. Just one year ago, the valuation was $4 billion.

Demonstrators hold up signs in support of Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey during a rally at the Southorn Playground in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Protesters in Hong Kong have thrown basketballs at a photo of LeBron James and chanted their anger about comments he made about free speech.

The league’s two biggest partners in China are Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (TCEHY), China’s two largest tech companies by market cap. The NBA re-upped its existing deals with both of those partners this year—before the Morey tweet happened.

The new deal with Alibaba includes licensed NBA merchandise on Alibaba’s ecommerce sites (Alibaba had been selling licensed NBA merchandise on Tmall since 2012), plus a dedicated NBA section with original content and game highlights across Alibaba’s networks Tmall, Taobao, and Youku. That deal puts NBA content in front of 700 million Chinese consumers.

Alibaba executive Joe Tsai’s purchase last summer of the Brooklyn Nets (the 51% stake he did not already own) put a $2.35 billion valuation on the Nets, and likely boosts the price tag other teams can sell for as well. It also brought Alibaba even closer to the NBA, since Tsai is now a full team owner. (Tsai published a public letter on Facebook criticizing Morey’s Hong Kong tweet.)