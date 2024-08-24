NBA Files Motion to Dismiss WBD Matching Rights Lawsuit

The NBA has filed a motion to dismiss Warner Bros. Discovery’s lawsuit on Friday in response to the league’s decision to reject its matching rights proposal during the latest round of media rights negotiations and lock in deals with Amazon, Disney and NBCUniversal.

WBD and Turner Broadcasting have alleged that the league breached its agreement with the network and “deliberately refused to honor TBS’ rights, forcing TBS and WBD to seek judicial intervention.” It accuses the league of structuring Amazon’s $1.8 billion per year package of games differently for “the sole purpose of attempting to thwart TBS’s matching rights.”

The tech giant’s agreement included three years’ worth of rights payments up front, totaling approximately $5.4 billion to be held in escrow. (An individual familiar with WBD’s decision-making previously told TheWrap that the company had secured a letter of credit that would help cover that payment.)

“The NBA has asserted that because Amazon proposed to distribute NBA games on its Prime Video platform, TBS could not match by telecasting the games on TNT and Max … but the NBA is wrong,” Warner’s complaint states. “TBS properly matched the Amazon Offer by agreeing to telecast the games on both TNT and Max.”

In its motion, the league argued that TBS’ matching rights are limited to third party offers related to NBA game distribution rights that the network “currently enjoys” and that it does not cover rights to distribute live NBA games on a “disaggregated, standalone basis via an SVOD service streamed over the Internet.”

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. Discovery did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment on the filing.

WBD has previously argued that the ability to telecast NBA games “drives significant viewership and ratings” on TNT – which impacts the price the company can charge to advertisers and downstream distributors that license the network.

It also provides a “halo effect” that is used to promote other content and drive attention and viewership to other TBS and WBD channels, networks and properties, which makes the company “more likely to successfully negotiate rights to telecast other sports leagues’ events and to obtain more favorable terms with TBS’s own downstream distributors.”

The media giant recently took a $9.1 billion write-down that was triggered in part due to continued softness in the U.S. linear advertising market, and uncertainty related to affiliate and sports rights renewals, including the NBA.

Without the NBA, WBD could take a $1.55 billion affiliate revenue hit, including $1.3 billion for TBS and $250 million for the company’s other networks, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich estimated in a research note. The firm also estimated that WBD could lose another $700 million in advertising revenue, bringing the overall revenue impact to $2.25 billion, and anticipates a $700 million EBITDA loss over time.

Outside of the NBA, Warner has the rights to NASCAR, the NHL, MLB and March Madness college basketball, and it recently acquired the U.S. rights to the French Open tennis tournament starting in 2025. WBD also struck a licensing agreement with ESPN for the College Football Playoff.

WBD shares, which surged over 7% during Friday’s trading session, are down 67% since the April 2022 merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery.

