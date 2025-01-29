Nayax Ltd. (NYAX): Transforming Retail Payments with IoT and AI Insights

We recently published a list of 10 AI News You Should Take a Look At. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) stands against other AI news you should take a look at.

DeepSeek has gained attention for creating a high-performing model, R1, at a fraction of the typical cost. Its efficient use of resources and open-source approach has prompted discussions on the traditional reliance on expensive AI chips. Despite concerns about reduced demand for high-end semiconductors, experts argue that the growing need for compute power, driven by large-scale AI models, continues to fuel demand for advanced AI infrastructure.

Growing AI Competition Promises Exciting Advancements and Opportunities

As AI continues to evolve, new advancements are pushing the boundaries of performance, cost-efficiency, and accessibility, creating a dynamic landscape for both established players and new competitors. Bernstein analyst Peter Weed highlighted DeepSeek’s potential to drive AI adoption by offering cost-efficient inferencing, which could lead to increased demand.

While some speculate on the impact on AI infrastructure vendors, the firm suggested that software vendors providing data infrastructure, identity management, observability, and communications may be the key beneficiaries. Lower AI model costs could accelerate enterprise adoption, moving projects from proof-of-concept to production faster, and benefit a range of software vendors that have previously lagged behind hyperscalers in growth.

Weed noted:

“If Deepseek puts pressure to further bring down model cost, it may not only increase the number of viable projects but also may accelerate the pace of new projects going into production. This would benefit all the software consumption infrastructure above the hyperscaler level.”

Additionally, in a post on X, Sam Altman acknowledged DeepSeek’s R1 model as impressive, especially for its cost, but emphasized that OpenAI plans to release superior models. He expressed excitement about the competition and reiterated OpenAI’s focus on its research roadmap, highlighting the growing demand for AI and the importance of increased computing power to achieve advancements, including AGI.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by reviewing news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. We listed the stocks in ascending order of their hedge fund sentiment taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 900 hedge funds.

