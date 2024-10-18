Nayax Ltd. (NYAX): A Bull Case Theory

We came across a bullish thesis on Nayax Ltd. (NYAX) on Shareholdersunite Essentials’ Substack by Shareholdersunite. In this article, we will summarize the bulls’ thesis on NYAX. Nayax Ltd.'s share was trading at $26.04 as of Oct 14th. NYAX’s forward P/E was 133.33 according to Yahoo Finance.

Nayax (NYAX) is an Israeli company providing comprehensive payment solutions for retailers, particularly in the self-service and cashless payment markets. Its operations span hardware and software, delivering a seamless "plug and play" experience for various retail and self-service sectors.

Nayax generates revenue from multiple software platforms sold on a SaaS basis, offering payments, management, and loyalty suites. The company also manufactures proprietary POS hardware for digital payments and EV charging stations. Its solutions enable merchants to accept cashless payments, optimize operations, and engage consumers, driving substantial recurring revenue growth.

Investors are attracted to Nayax due to its position in the rapidly expanding cashless payments sector. Its recurring revenue grew 47% in Q2 2024, with a 130% net retention rate, showcasing strong customer loyalty and expansion potential. With 39% overall revenue growth, gross margin improvements (now 66%), and rising operating leverage, the company’s financials highlight robust progress. Nayax's strategic shift to a hardware-as-a-service model further underscores its long-term vision, despite an initial drag on revenue.

Valued at an EV of $969M, Nayax trades at 2.93x FY24 EV/Sales and 30x EV/EBITDA. Although shares seem expensive on an earnings basis, expected earnings growth, driven by 38%+ forecasted revenue growth in FY24, strengthens the investment case. Nayax’s expansion into EV charging, Latin America, and other new verticals, supported by strategic acquisitions, ensures continued market leadership. Its ability to scale efficiently while increasing gross margins makes Nayax a compelling opportunity for investors looking for high-growth exposure in the cashless payments and self-service markets.

