NatWest names new chief executive ahead of ‘Tell Sid’ campaign

NatWest has named Paul Thwaite as permanent chief executive to replace Dame Alison Rose who stepped down in the wake of the debanking crisis.

Mr Thwaite, a NatWest veteran who previously ran its commercial bank, has been interim chief since last July and was confirmed as Dame Alison’s permanent replacement on Friday.

His appointment was expected and was criticised in advance by Nigel Farage, whose debanking by NatWest subsidiary Coutts triggered a crisis for the lender last year.

Writing in the Telegraph, Mr Farage called Mr Thwaite a “continuity appointment”. The banker, 52, has been at NatWest for almost 30 years.

NatWest said incoming chairman Rick Haythornthwaite had led a “rigorous” search for Dame Alison’s successor after she left following a row over the closure of Nigel Farage’s account. Mr Haythornthwaite said Mr Thwaite had a “potent blend” of NatWest knowledge and good leadership skills.

The new chief executive will earn a base salary of £1.5m, as well as a similar amount in fixed share allowances and pension allowance.

Mr Thwaite takes over at a pivotal moment for the bank, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt preparing to sell shares in the bank to the public over summer.

The Government owns a 36pc stake in NatWest and is planning to offload its stake later this year in a “Tell Sid”-style campaign echoing the privatisations of the Thatcher government. The sale could come as soon as June.

However, Mr Farage has threatened to derail the process. He has said he is preparing to sue the bank over his treatment and has said NatWest needs to demonstrate more fundamental change before shares are sold to the public.

Writing in the Telegraph, the Reform UK president said: “How on earth is an unreformed bank ready for a public offering of shares to the huge number of people who its executives hold in contempt?”

Dame Alison left NatWest last summer after a row over the handling of Nigel Farage’s account by Coutts. The former Ukip leader was told his account was to be closed with little explanation.

Internal papers released by the bank subsequently showed staff had accused Mr Farage of being a “xenophobia and racist”. He was also labelled a “grifter”.

Dame Alison was forced to resign after it emerged she had disclosed information about Mr Farage to a BBC journalist.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Thwaite said: “It’s an honour to lead what, I believe, is a great business, which plays a vital role in the lives of the 19 million customers we serve.

“With that, comes a great sense of responsibility to succeed for our customers, colleagues, and shareholders.”

Mr Haythornthwaite, who joined the board six weeks ago, said: “We are both ambitious for this organisation.”

The confirmation of a new chief executive came as NatWest reported a jump in profits last year helped by higher interest rates. Pre-tax operating profit clocked in at £6.2bn, up from £5.1bn in 2022.

Annual profits were higher than analysts had estimated and the highest since just before the global financial crisis in 2007.

However, profits were slimmer in the final three months of the year, at £1.26bn versus £1.43bn in 2022.

The company reported a slightly smaller bonus pool for staff at £356m, down from £367.5m in the prior 12 months.