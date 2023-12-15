NatWest debanking review finds no evidence of political discrimination

NatWest

The second phase of a review into Coutts’ decision to close Nigel Farage bank accounts has found no evidence of political discrimination.

Coutts, which is owned by NatWest, said the second phase of an independent report by law firm Travers Smith looking at customer account closures over the past two years found none were closed owing to the political views or party-political affiliations of the customers.

It also found Coutts made decisions to close the accounts in line with its internal policies.

NatWest commissioned the review in the wake of the Nigel Farage debanking scandal, when the former UKIP leader claimed he had been removed as a Coutts customer because of his political views.

The scandal eventually triggered the resignation of Alison Rose, NatWest’s chief executive.

However, the review found that the bank may have breached City watchdog rules by failing to tell customers their accounts were being shut down.

Under Financial Conduct Authority rules, customers must be treated fairly. By failing to communicate their exit, the bank may have broken the rules, the report found.

Coutts chief executive Mohammad Syed said: “This report reaffirms that there were a number of shortcomings in our approach to account closures at Coutts and, in particular, in the quality and consistency of our communications.

“The experience of some of our customers fell short of what they should expect, and we apologise to them.”