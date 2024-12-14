Natuzzi SpA (NTZ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilience Amidst Challenges and Strategic ...

Sales for First Nine Months 2024: EUR243.9 million, in line with the previous year.

Branded Business Growth: 6.3% increase compared to 2023.

Gross Margin for First Nine Months 2024: 35.8%, same as 2023; adjusted for severance costs, 37.4%.

Operating Loss for First Nine Months 2024: EUR3.6 million; adjusted for one-off severance costs, an operating profit of EUR1.2 million.

Financial Costs for First Nine Months 2024: EUR7.4 million, up from EUR5.6 million in 2023.

Cash Position as of September 2024: EUR17.1 million, down from EUR33.6 million at the beginning of the year.

Cash Used in Operations: EUR5.1 million, with EUR6 million for workforce reduction.

Investment in 2024: EUR5.4 million, primarily in factory and new store in Denver.

Third Quarter 2024 Sales: 0.1% increase compared to 2023.

Gross Margin for Third Quarter 2024: 31.8%; adjusted for severance costs, 35.7%.

Operating Loss for Third Quarter 2024: EUR400,000, adjusted for severance costs, compared to a loss of EUR1.1 million in 2023.

Release Date: December 13, 2024

Positive Points

Natuzzi SpA (NYSE:NTZ) reported sales in line with the previous year, despite industry headwinds, indicating resilience.

The company's branded business showed strong performance, with a 6.3% growth compared to 2023.

Gross margin improved to 37.4% when excluding one-off severance costs, compared to 36.3% in 2023.

Natuzzi SpA (NYSE:NTZ) is successfully divesting non-strategic assets, freeing up cash for strategic investments.

The company is expanding its retail presence, with new store openings in the US, including a new store in Denver.

Negative Points

Natuzzi SpA (NYSE:NTZ) reported an operating loss of EUR3.6 million for the first nine months of 2024.

The company's cash position decreased significantly from EUR33.6 million to EUR17.1 million by the end of September.

Financial costs increased to EUR7.4 million, up from EUR5.6 million in 2023, due to higher interest rates.

The third quarter was notably soft, with a decline in gross margin due to specific factors.

The company faced restructuring costs of EUR4.8 million, impacting overall profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There is talk that the next presidential administration in the United States might implement some tariffs. How might this affect Natuzzi? A: Antonio Achille, CEO, responded that while they cannot predict the administration's decisions, Natuzzi is preparing to handle potential changes in logistics and tariffs. They are establishing multiple production areas, including a new platform in Vietnam, to navigate such circumstances. Vietnam, unlike China, does not have tariffs when exporting to the US, which could be advantageous.

