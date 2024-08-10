Advertisement
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$0.40 (vs US$0.31 in 3Q 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$309.1m (up 9.7% from 3Q 2023).

  • Net income: US$9.21m (up 30% from 3Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 3.0% (up from 2.5% in 3Q 2023). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.40 (up from US$0.31 in 3Q 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage that we have uncovered.

