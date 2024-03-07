Nationwide swoops on Virgin Money in controversial £2.9 billion deal

(Robert Perry / Parsons Media)

NATIONWIDE Building Society risked accusations it is moving away from its mutual roots today with a £2.9 billion deal to buy Virgin Money.

The deal, soon after the arrival of CEO Debbie Crosbie, is brokered by some of the top bankers in Europe including Goldman Sachs’s Anthony Gutman, who sold Morrisons to private equity for $10 billion.

Other City names on the deal include JP Morgan Cazenove, UBS and top end PR advisers FGS Global and Teneo.

The deal has yet to be finalised but seems certain to go through. Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson’s vehicle, owns 14.5% of the stock so lands about £414 million from the deal.

Virgin Money CEO David Duffy called the deal an “exciting opportunity”.

“The combined scale and strength would expand our customer offering and complete our journey in the banking sector as a national competitor."

Duffy’s future is not clear.

Today’s deal, while bold, will be seen by some as out of step for Nationwide, already getting heat for some controversial ads staring Dominic West which has drawn complaints from rivals including Santander.

Nationwide has refused to say what it has paid West for the ads.

Crosbie said: “Importantly, Nationwide will remain a building society, and a combined group would bring the benefits of fairer banking and mutual ownership to more people in the UK, including our continuing commitment to retain existing branches, as part of our 'Branch Promise' and leading levels of customer service. We believe the combination would create a stronger and more diverse business that will be better placed to deliver value to our members and customers, both now and in the future."

Virgin Money shareholders will get 220p a share in cash, a huge premium to the 159p at which the stock opens today.

Crosbie was previously at Clydesdale Bank, which merged with Virgin in October 2019, with the Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank brands disappearing in the process.

The Virgin Money brand will be phased out over time, though its 91 branches will be kept in the medium term. Nationwide has 605 branches and has pledged not to close any until 2026.

The deal makes Crosbie one of the most powerful women in UK banking. While Nationwide has picked up smaller building societies that were struggling in the past, it has never done anything on this scale.

Its origins lie in the Co-op Permanent Building Society, going back to 1984.

Nationwide came in for criticism lately when it upped mortgage rates even though longer term interest rates are falling.

Nationwide willl pay huge fees to the bankers for securing the deal. The combined group will have assets of £366 billion and become the second largest provider of mortgages and savings in the UK after Lloyds Bank.

Nationwide has 18,000 staff compared to 7,300 for Virgin Money. While there must be a question about the job security of those staff, there will be no changes “in the near term”.