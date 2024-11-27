Nationwide’s £2.3bn takeover gain prompts criticism of Virgin Money bosses

Nationwide had forecast a £1.5bn gain from the Virgin Money deal earlier this year. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Nationwide building society has revealed a £2.3bn gain from its takeover of Virgin Money, prompting accusations that Virgin’s bosses decided to “take the money and run” after losing faith in the ex-chief executive David Duffy.

The building society’s bosses hailed the terms of the deal on Wednesday, as it published its final set of results as a standalone brand. Although the £2.8bn it paid for Virgin Money represented a premium on the target-bank’s share price – and its £2bn market valuation prior to the bid, according to Guardian calculations – it ended up being a “significant” discount compared with the actual value of Virgin Money’s assets.

Those assets are worth £5.1bn, Nationwide said, weeks after the deal completed in October. That represents a £2.3bn gain on the purchase price, which is even higher than the £1.5bn gain it had previously forecast.

“I don’t think there was any surprise,” Nationwide’s chief executive, Debbie Crosbie, said. “Certainly wasn’t any surprise for us. It was very thoughtful and very considered, and certainly on the Virgin Money board, they would have been very, very aware of this, as all of their competitors would have been about where they were trading.”

Investors and bosses have long bemoaned the floundering market valuations of UK banks on the London Stock Exchange. However, some analysts say the discounted sale price was also a sign that bosses had given up on Duffy and the 29-year-old bank.

“I think it highlights that the Virgin Money board didn’t have faith that the CEO’s plan to generate higher profitability from the business to support a higher standalone valuation was going to be successful, so they decided to take the money and run,” Gary Greenwood, a banking analyst at Shore Capital, said.

“They were struggling to deliver growth, particularly in mortgages, and were suffering from a funding disadvantage versus larger banking peers, which meant they had thinner margins.

“They also kept disappointing on below-the-line costs, noting management had only recently announced another [plan] to invest a further £130m in cybersecurity, which had not been expected by the market and so was not in forecasts. Consequently, the profits they generated were well below where they needed to be.”

Virgin Money bosses were due to share a £6m payout as a result of the deal, after accumulating stock through years of service at the bank, which was co-founded by the billionaire Sir Richard Branson in 1995.

That included the head of Virgin Money’s legal team, James Peirson, who was due a £691,812 windfall, and the chief financial officer, Clifford Abrahams, who was set for a £415,494 payout.

Story Continues