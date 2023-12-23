National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, National Research investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 12th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.12 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.48 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that National Research has a trailing yield of 1.2% on the current share price of $39.91. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see National Research paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether National Research generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 192% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

While National Research's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to National Research's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see National Research earnings per share are up 4.5% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. National Research's dividend payments per share have declined at 11% per year on average over the past nine years, which is uninspiring. National Research is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid National Research? National Research delivered reasonable earnings per share growth in recent times, and paid out less than half its profits and 192% of its cash flow over the last year, which is a mediocre outcome. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about National Research from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into National Research, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for National Research and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

