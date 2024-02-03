National joke British Rail looms over Labour’s bid to take back control of trains

Passengers on a British Rail Intercity train journey in 1985 - Brian Harris/Alamy Stock Photo

When looking for a punchline, Eric Morecambe liked to target the state-owned operator of Britain’s railways.

“My father used to be an engineer at British Rail,” the comedian would say. “He used to weld the crusts onto the meat pies.”

Morecambe & Wise could always guarantee a laugh: during the 70s and 80s, British Rail was seen as the epitome of all that was wrong with Britain. The dreadful food on the trains was the least of it.

British Rail finally reached the end of the line in 1994 when John Major kicked off its privatisation.

Now, Labour wants to resurrect the state-owned system.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party has made a promise to take back control of the railways as one of the party’s flagship policies running into election year.

Despite shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves saying nationalisation wouldn’t “stack up against our fiscal rules”, other Labour figures are gung-ho.

Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “We’ve got a plan to fix the railways as a whole, which involves bringing operators into public ownership, but that will actually bring significant savings.”

More detailed plans will be unveiled within the next month, she said.

A resurrection of what sounds like a British Rail-style system is likely to trigger fresh scrutiny of what was previously thought to be a relic of history.

The privatisation of British Rail began in 1994 - Barry Lewis/Alamy Stock Photo

Most people born after 1980 are unlikely to remember the brand. That includes Haigh, who was born in 1987.

Rose-tinted spectacles for state-ownership mask a period of decline for the railways when they were under the yoke of British Rail.

“British Rail was a disaster for passengers,” says Sir John Redwood, who helped usher in the privatisation of the railways in the 90s.

“Passenger numbers fell away throughout the nationalised years. They didn’t make rail a popular and attractive enough way of travelling. There were too many delays, too many cancellations, poor service, poor catering, so it wasn’t attractive to passengers.”

Journeys halved, plunging from 1.2 billion per year to just 630 million after the state took control, figures show.

British Rail’s Intercity service later became associated with football hooliganism and widespread decay, which added to the gloom.

“Nationalisation was disastrous for rail,” said Peel Hunt’s long-time transport analyst Alexander Paterson.

“It made railways even more focused on the employee and even less focused on the customer, and volumes collapsed. It took privatisation the best part of 20-odd years to get it back close to its peak.”

Passenger journeys reached a fresh peak of 1.7 billion in the year before Covid, matching figures last seen during the interwar boom in the 1920s when railways were also in private hands.

Sir John says: “Privatisation turned it around. It produced better services people wanted to use, it boosted passenger numbers, and it cut the bills for taxpayers.”

British Rail can trace its roots back to the swashbuckling Victorian era of the railway baron, when individual entrepreneurs laid tracks to create their own private train systems.

Around 120 smaller operators were then hoovered up by the Government in 1921 to create the “Big Four”: Great Western Railways (GWR), London North Eastern, London, Midland and Scottish, and Southern Railways.

Passenger numbers soared during the interwar period, dubbed the Golden Age of rail travel, but the Second World War destroyed much of the system and forced Clement Attlee’s government to nationalise the Big Four in 1948.

Labour is yet to spell out exactly how it will replicate Attlee’s scheme but the cheapest and easiest way is to simply take over train contracts when they run out.

The state still owns the tracks themselves through the arm’s length body Network Rail. The Government currently issues fixed-term contracts to run trains on Britain’s railways to operating companies, which trade under well-known brands such as Avanti West Coast and Southeastern.

When these contracts lapse, the Government could simply begin running its own services instead.

Creeping nationalisation of the railways is already underway. Plans for a Great British Railways (GBR) body, combining Network Rail with the Government’s rail functions, have been put forward. The plans have been delayed and are not yet law, but GBR could in theory be the model for a national state operator.

The Government already operates four franchises – LNER, Transpennine, Northern Trains and Southeastern – as the operator of last resort when the private companies lost their contracts. Wrapping further franchises into the model would add to this haul.

Assuming Labour takes power this year, its first challenge will be to decide what to do with a string of contracts coming up for renewal.

Avanti, Chiltern Railways, Thameslink, Essex Thameside, East Anglia, East Midlands, Southwestern and Great Western are all up for renewal between 2025 and 2026.

This avalanche of contracts could pose problems for the Labour Party.

“Taking over all these franchises irrespective of performance metrics would be quite an ambitious undertaking for a centrist potential Labour government and the Department for Transport,” says RBC Capital analyst Ruairi Cullinane.

“Such an approach would also come with elevated political risks since the Government would increasingly get the blame for any disruption and delays.”

A British Railways locomotive from the 1960s - SSPL/Getty Images

Despite the praise for the private model, as anyone stuck hanging around a train station or crammed in a vestibule for hours will attest, the train can be a frustrating way to travel.

While privatisation has boosted usage, the customer experience has often gone the other way.

The massive increase in the use of the railways triggered by privatisation has not been matched by investment.

“Taking politics out of it, the biggest problem the railways face is it’s a victim of their own success,” says Gerald Khoo, an analyst at Liberum.

“More people are using railways than has been the case in several generations. If you have more people using the service, you need to put more money in. Most fares have been regulated and we’ve got ageing infrastructure in very crowded parts of the country.”

According to the Office of Rail and Road, the most frequent complaints from passengers are about punctuality and overcrowding.

Ironically, government, rather than the train companies, is largely responsible for many of these problems.

Most sources of cancellations are because of issues with infrastructure such as signalling faults or issues on the tracks, one of the few parts of the system which the Government actively owns.

Government also regulates the fares train companies can charge, driving up the price for passengers who need to travel at peak times.

One way to fix the railways may be, counterintuitively, to make them more liberalised and for the Government to become less involved in the system.

A system of open access, where private train companies run competing services on the same line, is one solution that has won praise.

Under the system, multiple train operators apply to run trains on a single piece of track, giving customers the choice of which train company to use.

For operators, this would replace the current political risk of losing their monopoly franchises with the commercial risk of failing to lure enough passengers. In effect, they would be incentivised to do the best job they could for passengers.

“Train operators are currently paid a fixed fee and a variable fee based on how they perform under the National Rail contract but they’re not directly exposed to passenger revenues risk, because that sits with the Government,” says Cullinane.

“With open access, you are exposed to that. Operators are exposed to more commercial risks.”

Lumo is one of the first privately owned operators currently running on open access tracks - Dave Porter/Alamy Stock Photo

Lumo, Hull Trains and Grand Central are three of the first privately owned operators currently running on open access tracks in the north and into Scotland.

They compete with the incumbent operator, LNER, and the model is notable for winning support from some members of the Labour party. A recent Parliamentary reception celebrating the success of Lumo and Hull Trains attracted more than a dozen Labour MPs.

Open access is currently popular in Germany, where state operator Deutsche Bahn has to compete with private sector operators on the same pieces of track.

Spain is also exploring similar ways to liberalise its own train system, including open access.

The Government could also liberalise the railways by giving up its control over fares. There are currently 55 million fares available on Britain’s railways – an astounding figures that underscores the mind boggling structure of the rail system.

Train operators have freedom to set off-peak prices but peak fares are set by the Government and linked to inflation.

Post-covid working practices mean fewer people are using the trains at peak times than they were a few years ago. It means there could be scope to give train companies complete power over setting fares to better respond to supply and demand.

The Tony Blair Institute, the powerful think tank underpinning some of Labour policies, has backed more nuanced policies.

A research brief issued at the time of the previous General Election in 2019 hit back at nationalisation plans, saying a better option could be small changes like simplifying fares.

“Nationalisation won’t fix what’s wrong with the UK railways, not least because the solutions… are already within government control,” it said.

Sir John believes more privatisation is needed, not less. He suggests hiving off the tracks owned by Network Rail to private operators.

“I would now want a fully integrated privatised modelling. Split up the tracks into regional or line by line blocks, and people can bid for it and you wouldn’t stop one of the leading train providers from owning it.”



Paterson from Peel Hunt added: “There are no magic levers you can pull but simplification is important.

“Railways need to operate for the benefit of the customer, not for the staff who work there. It has to be customer facing and it needs to be responsive to changing customer demands. It needs to become more affordable.”



To paraphrase Morecambe & Wise, bring us sunshine.