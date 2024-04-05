National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance
OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's March employment (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
Unemployment rate: 6.1 per cent (5.8)
Employment rate: 61.4 per cent (61.5)
Participation rate: 65.3 per cent (65.3)
Number unemployed: 1,320,300 (1,260,400)
Number working: 20,400,700 (20,402,900)
Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 12.6 per cent (11.6)
Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.1)
Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 4.6 per cent (4.6)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2024.
The Canadian Press