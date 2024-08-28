Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    23,259.96
    -89.04 (-0.38%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,625.80
    +8.96 (+0.16%)
     

  • DOW

    41,250.50
    +10.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7424
    -0.0015 (-0.21%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    74.34
    -1.19 (-1.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    80,729.86
    -3,318.66 (-3.95%)
     

  • XRP CAD

    0.78
    -0.01 (-1.03%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,536.70
    -16.20 (-0.63%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,203.00
    -14.93 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8330
    +0.0150 (+0.39%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    19,620.00
    -33.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    15.75
    +0.95 (+6.42%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,333.30
    -12.16 (-0.15%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,371.76
    +83.14 (+0.22%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6671
    +0.0022 (+0.33%)
     

National Bank reports $1.03B Q3 profit, up from $830M a year ago

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

MONTREAL — National Bank of Canada reported a third-quarter profit of $1.03 billion, up from $830 million a year ago, helped by strength across its operations.

The Montreal-based bank says its net income amounted to $2.89 per diluted share for the quarter ended July 31, up from $2.33 per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $3.00 billion, up from $2.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

The bank's provision for credit losses, the amount it sets aside to cover bad loans, totalled $149 million for the quarter, up from $111 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, National Bank says it earned $2.68 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $2.18 in the same quarter last year.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of $2.49 per share, according to LSEG Data & Analytics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 28, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:NA)

The Canadian Press