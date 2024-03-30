Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,167.03
    +59.95 (+0.27%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,254.35
    +5.86 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    39,807.37
    +47.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7387
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.11
    -0.06 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    94,624.19
    +177.88 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,254.80
    +16.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,124.55
    +10.20 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    +0.0100 (+0.24%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,379.46
    -20.06 (-0.12%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    13.01
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,369.44
    +201.37 (+0.50%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6840
    -0.0003 (-0.04%)
     

National archives gives new tranche of Biden emails to House GOP, Axios reports

Reuters

March 30 (Reuters) - The National Archives turned over nearly 6,000 pages of emails to the House Oversight Committee this week as part of the investigation into President Biden, Axios reported on Saturday.

The National Archives have publicly released over 20,000 pages of emails related to Hunter Biden and the Biden family, and it had turned over 75,000 more pages of records to House Republicans, the report added, citing a senior House Democratic aide. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)