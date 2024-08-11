Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.50

Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.50 per share on the 6th of September. The dividend yield will be 2.7% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Nathan's Famous' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Nathan's Famous' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 0.004% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 44%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nathan's Famous Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Nathan's Famous has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2018 to the most recent total annual payment of $2.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 12% a year over that time. Nathan's Famous has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Nathan's Famous' EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Nathan's Famous' Dividend

Overall, we think Nathan's Famous is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Nathan's Famous that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

