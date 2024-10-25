Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Integrations

Net Revenue: $1.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Solutions Revenue: $904 million, up 10% year-over-year.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew 8% to $2.7 billion.

Operating Margin: Increased to 54%.

Expenses: Increased 5% in the quarter.

Free Cash Flow: Approximately $300 million in the third quarter.

Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 3.8 times.

Capital Access Platforms Revenue: $501 million, up 9%.

Index Revenue: Up 26% in the third quarter.

Financial Technology Revenue: $403 million, up 10%.

Market Services Revenue: $266 million, up 13%.

Dividend Per Share: $0.24, representing a 35% annualized payout ratio.

Share Repurchase: 1.4 million shares for $88 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

Positive Points

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported a strong quarter with 10% year-over-year growth in both net revenues and solutions revenue.

The company achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit solutions growth.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) successfully integrated AxiomSL and Calypso, achieving over 80% of its net expense synergies target.

The Financial Technology division saw ARR growth of 14%, with significant contributions from financial crime management technology and market technology.

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) experienced a record third quarter in Market Services with 13% revenue growth, driven by higher volumes in US and European cash equities and options.

Negative Points

Listings revenue declined due to lower listings activity and prior-year delistings.

The financial client management technology growth was below the medium-term outlook due to timing of deliveries and professional services variability.

Professional services fees in the Capital Market Technology division declined, impacting revenue growth.

The IPO market remains subdued, with expectations for more momentum not until Q2 2025 and beyond.

The SEC's tick size rule could potentially impact market dynamics, with concerns about incentivizing lit orders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your financial client management tech was strong, growing at 20% year over year, but below the medium-term outlook. What caused this, and what is the near-term outlook for Verafin? A: The difference is mainly due to professional services. As we move upmarket into Tier 1 and Tier 2 clients, there is more implementation revenue variability. We remain confident in our mid-20% medium-term revenue outlook for financial management technology, with strong demand from Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks.

