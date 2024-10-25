GuruFocus.com

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Integrations

  • Net Revenue: $1.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

  • Solutions Revenue: $904 million, up 10% year-over-year.

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Grew 8% to $2.7 billion.

  • Operating Margin: Increased to 54%.

  • Expenses: Increased 5% in the quarter.

  • Free Cash Flow: Approximately $300 million in the third quarter.

  • Leverage Ratio: Reduced to 3.8 times.

  • Capital Access Platforms Revenue: $501 million, up 9%.

  • Index Revenue: Up 26% in the third quarter.

  • Financial Technology Revenue: $403 million, up 10%.

  • Market Services Revenue: $266 million, up 13%.

  • Dividend Per Share: $0.24, representing a 35% annualized payout ratio.

  • Share Repurchase: 1.4 million shares for $88 million.

Release Date: October 24, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) reported a strong quarter with 10% year-over-year growth in both net revenues and solutions revenue.

  • The company achieved its fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit solutions growth.

  • Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) successfully integrated AxiomSL and Calypso, achieving over 80% of its net expense synergies target.

  • The Financial Technology division saw ARR growth of 14%, with significant contributions from financial crime management technology and market technology.

  • Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) experienced a record third quarter in Market Services with 13% revenue growth, driven by higher volumes in US and European cash equities and options.

Negative Points

  • Listings revenue declined due to lower listings activity and prior-year delistings.

  • The financial client management technology growth was below the medium-term outlook due to timing of deliveries and professional services variability.

  • Professional services fees in the Capital Market Technology division declined, impacting revenue growth.

  • The IPO market remains subdued, with expectations for more momentum not until Q2 2025 and beyond.

  • The SEC's tick size rule could potentially impact market dynamics, with concerns about incentivizing lit orders.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Your financial client management tech was strong, growing at 20% year over year, but below the medium-term outlook. What caused this, and what is the near-term outlook for Verafin? A: The difference is mainly due to professional services. As we move upmarket into Tier 1 and Tier 2 clients, there is more implementation revenue variability. We remain confident in our mid-20% medium-term revenue outlook for financial management technology, with strong demand from Tier 1 and Tier 2 banks.

