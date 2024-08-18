NASCAR Returns to The Madhouse, Announces 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

Grant Halverson - Getty Images

NASCAR announced Saturday evening that The Clash will be held at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in 2025.

The Xfinity Series race at Michigan International Raceway had recently ended with Justin Allgaier, the victor, while back in North Carolina, fans were getting ready for weekly racing at Bowman Gray.

Ben Kennedy, NASCAR executive vice president, made the announcement during the pre-race ceremonies. NASCAR took over management of the racing venue from the Hawkins family earlier this year.

"This is the next evolution of The Clash for us," Kennedy said. "One of the areas where we feel like there‘s an opportunity for us to continue to switch it up and go to new markets and new venues is an exhibition race like The Clash."

In an attempt to gain new audiences, NASCAR moved its preseason race from its original home at Daytona to the Los Angeles Coliseum in 2022. After running in the second-largest US market for three years, NASCAR is returning to its roots and hosting the event at Bowman Gray Stadium, also known as "The Madhouse".

The Madhouse and the Los Angeles Coliseum both hold quarter-mile tracks. Still, the surroundings could not be any more different as NASCAR trades in Downtown Los Angeles for Winston-Salem, a small North Carolina city in the heart of NASCAR country.

NASCAR has been marketing heavily to the short-track fan base that makes up the center of the sport for the last few years, including revitalizing North Wilkesboro and making it the home of the All-Star race.

The venue was announced further through NASCAR's social channels, with Dale Earnhardt Jr. narrating a video about the track and event.

"They call it the madhouse," Earnhardt began.

A cornerstone for what Stock car racing is, has been, and always will be. A place where fenders rub, tempers flair, and legends have raced since 1949. 2025 The Madhouse opens to the NASCAR Cup Series with the NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium."

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/xJFIft55ZQ — NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (@nascarclash) August 17, 2024

Along with the race, NASCAR and Fox will film and release a documentary on the event titled The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Bowman Gray Stadium.

This will be the first NASCAR National Series race at Bowman Gray since 1971. That year, Bobby Alison won the victory over Richard Petty in the Myers Brother Memorial 250; Petty went on to win his third of seven championships that year.



With the 2025 season schedule not yet released, the preseason race is just scheduled for February with no concrete date. Ticket pricing is not yet available. However, fans can now place a 25-dollar deposit to secure their general admissions tickets, and merchandise is already available at NASCAR's online store.

