NASA Selects Momentus for Pioneering VADR Launch Services Contract

Momentus (MNTS, Financial) has been selected by NASA as a first-class supplier of satellite buses and in-space transportation infrastructure to provide launch services under the VADR (Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare) contract. The announcement was made at the company's headquarters in San Jose, California, marking a significant milestone in its operations.

The VADR contract requires Momentus to launch a mix of Class D CubeSats and other satellites, as well as higher risk-tolerant payloads into various orbits. This contract positions Momentus to significantly enhance space affordability, aligning with NASA's goals of promoting orbital activities.

John Rood, CEO of Momentus, commented, We are delighted to be a part of the VADR program, and we appreciate NASA's confidence in choosing us as a supplier for the missions under this program. It is a privilege for our company to demonstrate our capability to deliver affordable solutions for deploying and maintaining a diverse range of payloads in orbit using our time-tested Vigoride vehicle. We are excited about fulfilling NASA's needs for innovative in-space missions."

Being chosen by NASA shows Momentus's strong technological foundation and boosts its credibility in the space sector. As launch services provide both business and financial momentum in the burgeoning field of space exploration, Momentus is well-positioned to expand its revenue by offering efficient and cost-effective launch services in the future.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

