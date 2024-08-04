NanoXplore Inc.'s (TSE:GRA) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 83% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, NanoXplore fair value estimate is CA$4.21

NanoXplore's CA$2.30 share price signals that it might be 45% undervalued

The CA$4.88 analyst price target for GRA is 16% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) -CA$40.5m -CA$57.5m CA$11.1m CA$16.6m CA$22.6m CA$28.4m CA$33.7m CA$38.3m CA$42.3m CA$45.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 50.36% Est @ 35.90% Est @ 25.79% Est @ 18.70% Est @ 13.75% Est @ 10.28% Est @ 7.85% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% -CA$38.2 -CA$51.0 CA$9.2 CA$13.1 CA$16.8 CA$19.9 CA$22.2 CA$23.8 CA$24.8 CA$25.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$66m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$46m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.1%– 2.2%) = CA$1.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.2b÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= CA$653m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$719m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$2.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at NanoXplore as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.956. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For NanoXplore, we've compiled three important aspects you should further research:

Risks: Be aware that NanoXplore is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for GRA's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

