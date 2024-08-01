Nancy Pelosi's husband just bought more Nvidia and trimmed his Microsoft stake

AP

Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy, purchased 10,000 shares of Nvidia last week.

The trades come amid ongoing scrutiny of stock trading by members of Congress and their families.

A group of bipartisan senators introduced a bill earlier this month targeting this.

Nancy Pelosi has disclosed recent stock trades made by her husband, Paul.

According to a financial disclosure form made with the Clerk of the House of Representatives on July 30, Paul Pelosi purchased more shares of Nvidia and trimmed his stake in Microsoft the prior week.

Paul, who is a professional investor, made the following trades on July 26, according to the disclosure:

Bought 10,000 shares of Nvidia, with a trade value of between $1 million and $5 million.

Sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft, with a trade value of between $1 million and $5 million.

The trades come just a few weeks after another disclosure made by the Pelosi's. In that disclosure, Paul purchased 10,000 shares of Nvidia stock in late June.

Trading activity by members of Congress and their spouses has come under fire in recent years, with calls to ban Congress from trading individual stocks due to the sensitive or non-public information they might be privy to.

Nancy Pelosi has long rejected calls for such legislation.

In December 2021, Pelosi responded to the idea of a possible stock trading ban with, "We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that."

And in July 2022, Pelosi denied the idea that her husband had made stock trades based on information she shared with him.

"Absolutely not," Pelosi said.

But since then, Pelosi has softened her stance on such legislation and signaled a willingness to support a law that would limit Congressional members' ability to trade individual stocks.

A group of bipartisan senators introduced a new bill earlier this month that would ban Congress from trading stocks, called the ETHICS act.

The tracking of Pelosi's trades, and the trades of other members of Congress and their family members, has led to the creation of several ETFs that buy and sell the shares traded by members of Congress.

So far, their performance has been impressive.

