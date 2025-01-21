GuruFocus.com
Nancy Pelosi Buys Alphabet, Amazon Calls While Selling Apple, Nvidia Shares
Muslim Farooque
1 min read

In This Article:

Nancy Pelosi's latest congressional trading disclosure reveals new bets on tech giants Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), while offloading Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares.

According to the filing, Pelosi purchased 50 call options on Alphabet and Amazon with a $150 strike price and a Jan. 16, 2026, expiration date, each worth between $250,001 and $500,000. The trades took place on Jan. 14, 2025. Meanwhile, she sold 31,600 Apple shares on Dec. 31, 2024, in a transaction valued between $5M and $25M. On the same day, she sold 10,000 Nvidia shares, worth $1M to $5M, but also purchased Nvidia shares worth up to $500,000 on Jan. 14, 2025.

Beyond big tech, Pelosi added Palo Alto Networks (PANW) shares worth up to $5M, Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) shares worth up to $100,000, and Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares worth up to $1M. At 84, Pelosi remains an active market participant, continuing to adjust her portfolio amid shifting economic and tech trends.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

