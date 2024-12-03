Nampak Ltd (JSE:NPK) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: A Turnaround Story with Strong ...

-
Revenue: ZAR10 billion, up 1% from ZAR9.9 billion in the previous year.
EBITDA: ZAR1.5 billion, up 331% from ZAR343 million.
Operating Profit: ZAR1.2 billion before net impairment losses, compared to ZAR78 million in the prior year.
Net Income: Profit of ZAR626 million from continuing operations, compared to a loss of ZAR2.2 billion.
Headline Earnings: ZAR278 million, compared to a loss of ZAR1.3 billion in the prior year.
Cash Generated from Operations: ZAR1.6 billion before working capital, up from ZAR741 million.
Net Debt: ZAR4.4 billion, down 4% from ZAR4.6 billion.
CapEx: ZAR393 million spent, with 60% allocated towards expansion.
Bevcan South Africa EBITDA: ZAR860 million, up 38%.
Diversified EBITDA: ZAR325 million, up from practically nothing.
Angola EBITDA: ZAR276 million, up from ZAR43 million.
Operating Margin: Improved from 0.8% to 12.5%.
Finance Costs: Reduced by 24% to ZAR926 million.
Asset Impairment Reversals: ZAR471 million, indicating stronger future cash flows.
Release Date: December 02, 2024
Positive Points
Nampak Ltd (JSE:NPK) reported a significant increase in EBITDA, growing from ZAR343 million to close on ZAR1.5 billion, indicating strong operational performance.
The company successfully refinanced its debt, reducing the number of financiers from 16 to 1, with 98% of the funding now rand-based, minimizing foreign exchange risk.
Nampak Ltd (JSE:NPK) has made significant strides in portfolio optimization, rationalizing assets, and focusing on cost reduction, which has led to improved margins.
The company has generated ZAR1.6 billion in cash from operations before working capital, up 114% from the previous year, showcasing strong cash flow generation.
Nampak Ltd (JSE:NPK) has a clear growth strategy, focusing on leveraging newly installed capacity and expanding its market share in the beverage can sector, which is seeing increased demand.
Negative Points
The turnaround process has been challenging, with significant complexity in managing operations across different African countries with varying reporting currencies.
Nampak Ltd (JSE:NPK) faced headwinds such as slower consumer demand and a problematic commissioning of a new beverage line, impacting initial production levels.
The company reported a ZAR1 billion loss from discontinued operations, including a ZAR661 million impairment of goodwill in Nigeria, highlighting challenges in asset disposals.
There are ongoing regulatory challenges in completing the sale of the Nigerian business, which has taken longer than anticipated, affecting cash flow and strategic plans.
Despite improvements, the company still faces significant economic variability and political uncertainty in its operating regions, which could impact future performance.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide an update on the sale of the Nigerian operations? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, explained that the process has been prolonged due to regulatory conditions in Nigeria. The buyer is working through these conditions, and while Nampak is hopeful for closure, they are also preparing alternative plans to ensure they are not caught off guard.
Q: What is the status of the Zimbabwean operations sale and the money owed by the Zimbabwean government? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, stated that the sale is progressing well with a letter of comfort from financial institutions. Regarding the $52 million owed by the Zimbabwean government, they have agreed to pay $35 million, and Nampak is ensuring these funds are excluded from the sale to be repatriated.
Q: Are there any more businesses to be sold, and what is the capacity utilization in Angola? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, mentioned that there are no more significant assets planned for sale. In Angola, current volumes utilize about 30% of capacity, allowing room for growth. The relocation of a spare line to South Africa is planned to optimize capacity.
Q: What are the capital expenditure plans for 2025? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, outlined that the CapEx for 2025 is projected at ZAR450 million, focusing on completing Line 2, expanding 300 ml and 500 ml capacity, and commercializing the Angolan line move. A small portion will be allocated to major maintenance in the Diversified segment.
Q: Is Nampak planning any acquisitions, and what is the focus for the future? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, emphasized that the priority is reducing the balance sheet's gearing and generating strong operating cash flow. Acquisitions are a long-term consideration, with the current focus on operational efficiency and returning to dividend payments.
