Nampak Ltd (JSE:NPK) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: A Turnaround Story with Strong ...

Nampak Ltd ( JSE:NPK ) has a clear growth strategy, focusing on leveraging newly installed capacity and expanding its market share in the beverage can sector, which is seeing increased demand.

The company has generated ZAR1.6 billion in cash from operations before working capital, up 114% from the previous year, showcasing strong cash flow generation.

Nampak Ltd ( JSE:NPK ) has made significant strides in portfolio optimization, rationalizing assets, and focusing on cost reduction, which has led to improved margins.

The company successfully refinanced its debt, reducing the number of financiers from 16 to 1, with 98% of the funding now rand-based, minimizing foreign exchange risk.

Despite improvements, the company still faces significant economic variability and political uncertainty in its operating regions, which could impact future performance.

There are ongoing regulatory challenges in completing the sale of the Nigerian business, which has taken longer than anticipated, affecting cash flow and strategic plans.

Nampak Ltd ( JSE:NPK ) faced headwinds such as slower consumer demand and a problematic commissioning of a new beverage line, impacting initial production levels.

The turnaround process has been challenging, with significant complexity in managing operations across different African countries with varying reporting currencies.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the sale of the Nigerian operations? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, explained that the process has been prolonged due to regulatory conditions in Nigeria. The buyer is working through these conditions, and while Nampak is hopeful for closure, they are also preparing alternative plans to ensure they are not caught off guard.

Q: What is the status of the Zimbabwean operations sale and the money owed by the Zimbabwean government? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, stated that the sale is progressing well with a letter of comfort from financial institutions. Regarding the $52 million owed by the Zimbabwean government, they have agreed to pay $35 million, and Nampak is ensuring these funds are excluded from the sale to be repatriated.

Q: Are there any more businesses to be sold, and what is the capacity utilization in Angola? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, mentioned that there are no more significant assets planned for sale. In Angola, current volumes utilize about 30% of capacity, allowing room for growth. The relocation of a spare line to South Africa is planned to optimize capacity.

Q: What are the capital expenditure plans for 2025? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, outlined that the CapEx for 2025 is projected at ZAR450 million, focusing on completing Line 2, expanding 300 ml and 500 ml capacity, and commercializing the Angolan line move. A small portion will be allocated to major maintenance in the Diversified segment.

Q: Is Nampak planning any acquisitions, and what is the focus for the future? A: Phildon Roux, CEO, emphasized that the priority is reducing the balance sheet's gearing and generating strong operating cash flow. Acquisitions are a long-term consideration, with the current focus on operational efficiency and returning to dividend payments.

