MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Revenue: $888 million, a decrease of 5.5% compared to the same period last year.

T&D Revenue: $482 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the same period last year.

C&I Revenue: $406 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year.

Gross Margin: 8.7%, down from 9.8% in the same period last year.

Net Income: $11 million, compared to $22 million for the same period last year.

Net Income per Diluted Share: $0.65, compared to $1.28 for the same period last year.

EBITDA: $37 million, compared to $47 million for the same period last year.

Total Backlog: $2.6 billion, 1% lower than a year ago, with a 2% increase from the prior quarter.

Operating Cash Flow: $36 million, compared to $13 million for the same period last year.

Free Cash Flow: Positive $18 million, compared to negative $10 million for the same period last year.

SG&A Expenses: $58 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the same period last year.

Effective Tax Rate: 42.5%, compared to 30.3% for the same period last year.

Share Repurchase: 526,000 shares repurchased at an average price of $111.65 during the quarter.

Working Capital: Approximately $269 million as of September 30, 2024.

Funded Debt: $93 million as of September 30, 2024.