MYR Group Inc (MYRG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Revenue: $888 million, a decrease of 5.5% compared to the same period last year.
T&D Revenue: $482 million, a decrease of 12% compared to the same period last year.
C&I Revenue: $406 million, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year.
Gross Margin: 8.7%, down from 9.8% in the same period last year.
Net Income: $11 million, compared to $22 million for the same period last year.
Net Income per Diluted Share: $0.65, compared to $1.28 for the same period last year.
EBITDA: $37 million, compared to $47 million for the same period last year.
Total Backlog: $2.6 billion, 1% lower than a year ago, with a 2% increase from the prior quarter.
Operating Cash Flow: $36 million, compared to $13 million for the same period last year.
Free Cash Flow: Positive $18 million, compared to negative $10 million for the same period last year.
SG&A Expenses: $58 million, a decrease of $2 million compared to the same period last year.
Effective Tax Rate: 42.5%, compared to 30.3% for the same period last year.
Share Repurchase: 526,000 shares repurchased at an average price of $111.65 during the quarter.
Working Capital: Approximately $269 million as of September 30, 2024.
Funded Debt: $93 million as of September 30, 2024.
Borrowing Availability: $376 million under the credit facility as of September 30, 2024.
Release Date: October 31, 2024
Positive Points
MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) reported strong bidding activity and opportunities for long-term growth, particularly in the transmission and distribution (T&D) and commercial and industrial (C&I) segments.
The C&I segment saw a 4% increase in revenues compared to the same period last year, driven by fixed price contracts and T&D contracts.
Operating cash flow for the third quarter of 2024 was $36 million, a significant increase from $13 million in the same period last year.
The company repurchased 526,000 shares during the quarter, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) maintains a strong balance sheet with $376 million in borrowing availability under its credit facility, supporting future growth and acquisitions.
Negative Points
Third quarter 2024 revenues decreased by 5.5% compared to the same period last year, with T&D revenues down by 12%.
Gross margin decreased to 8.7% from 9.8% in the same period last year, primarily due to unfavorable impacts from certain clean energy projects.
Operating income margin for the T&D segment fell to 3.6% from 6.6% last year, affected by losses on clean energy projects due to weather conditions and project inefficiencies.
Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $11 million, down from $22 million in the same period last year, with diluted earnings per share dropping to $0.65 from $1.28.
The effective tax rate increased to 42.5% from 30.3% last year, primarily due to higher permanent difference items and higher US taxes on Canadian income.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide more details on the change orders for the Clean Energy project and their potential impact on margins? A: Richard Swartz, President and CEO, explained that they are actively pursuing change orders and aim to resolve these projects by year-end. Kelly Huntington, CFO, added that they expect to be in the middle of the target range for T&D operating income margin, excluding the impacts of the solar projects.
Q: How should we think about margin progression for the core T&D and C&I businesses? A: Kelly Huntington, CFO, stated that they expect to operate in the middle part of their segment ranges, with T&D at 7% to 10.5% and C&I at 4% to 6% as they move into 2025. Richard Swartz, CEO, noted that they see strong market opportunities but are cautious about adjusting margin profiles until problem projects are behind them.
Q: Can you discuss the T&D backlog and the presence of solar projects within it? A: Richard Swartz, CEO, mentioned that while they have been selective with solar projects, the backlog for solar is declining, and they are focusing on growing their core T&D business. They continue to pursue solar projects with the right terms and conditions.
Q: What is the outlook for free cash flow, given the stronger-than-expected performance this quarter? A: Kelly Huntington, CFO, attributed the positive cash flow to project timing and modest reversals on balances like retainage. They expect stronger cash flows next year, driven by increased profitability from both segments, despite high interest rates.
Q: Can you elaborate on the C&I backlog and any significant projects contributing to its strength? A: Richard Swartz, CEO, highlighted the $100 million project at Hollywood Burbank Airport as a contributor but emphasized that the backlog is balanced across various markets and not reliant on a single large project.
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
