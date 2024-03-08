Myers Industries Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$813.1m (down 9.6% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$48.9m (down 19% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 6.0% (down from 6.7% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: US$1.33 (down from US$1.66 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Myers Industries EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 6.5%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Material Handling segment contributing a total revenue of US$555.3m (68% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth US$554.0m amounted to 68% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to US$186.1m (89% of total expenses). Explore how MYE's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.6% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 2.6% growth forecast for the Packaging industry in the US.

Performance of the American Packaging industry.

The company's shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Myers Industries' balance sheet.

