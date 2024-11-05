GuruFocus.com

Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (BOM:511766) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record ...

GuruFocus News
4 min read

  • Additional Sourcing: INR643 crore for the quarter.

  • Loan Book: Increased to INR2,381 crore.

  • Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA): 4.80%.

  • Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA): 1.62%.

  • Profit Before Tax (PBT): INR21.62 crore.

  • Debt to Equity Ratio: 3.37 times.

  • Balance Sheet Size: INR2,848 crore.

  • Borrowings: INR2,141 crore.

  • New Customers Acquired: 75,854, total customer base at 4,46,998.

  • Yield: Maintained at 19.96%.

  • Assets Under Management (AUM): Grew from INR1,767 crore to INR2,381 crore year-over-year.

  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): INR9.71, up from INR6.57 in Q1.

  • Return on Assets (ROA): 2.91%, up from 2.23% in Q1.

  • Return on Equity (ROE): 10.31%, up from 7.39% in Q1.

  • Own Funds: Increased to INR639.42 crore from INR590 crore last year.

  • Funding Raised: INR670 crore in the last quarter, with INR500 crore in long-term funding.

  • Average Borrowing Cost: Increased to 9.84% from 9.70% last September.

  • Cash in Hand: Expected to close the quarter at INR260.31 crore.

Release Date: October 30, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (BOM:511766) achieved a record disbursement of INR 643 crore in Q2 FY25, surpassing their guidance of INR 600 crore.

  • The company successfully reduced its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) to 4.80% in H1 FY25, ahead of the target to bring it below 6% by March 2025.

  • Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (BOM:511766) expanded its customer base by acquiring 75,854 new customers in Q2, bringing the total to 446,998.

  • The company reported a significant increase in Earnings Per Share (EPS) to INR 9.71 in Q2 FY25 from INR 6.57 in Q1 FY25.

  • The company has diversified its product offerings, with notable growth in commercial vehicles and used car loans, contributing to overall business expansion.

Negative Points

  • Despite the positive financial performance, the company faces potential risks from external economic factors, such as stress in lower-income households, which could impact asset quality.

  • The company's borrowing costs have increased, with the average MCLR rate rising from 8.51% to 9.21%, potentially affecting future profitability.

  • There is a concern about the sustainability of the current ROA and ROE levels, given the competitive pressures and economic uncertainties.

  • The company has a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37 times, which may limit financial flexibility and increase financial risk.

  • Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (BOM:511766) faces challenges in maintaining its market share amidst increasing competition and potential regulatory changes affecting the lending environment.

and

Recommended Stories