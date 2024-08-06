Mustang Mach-E Goes 569 Miles on a Charge, Sets Guinness World Record

WebFleet

A group of drivers in England have successfully completed a 569 mile journey on a single charge in a Ford Mustang Mach-E, setting a new driving distance record for any production EV. The electric hypermiling feat comes out to 6.25 miles per kilowatt hour.

According to Autocar, the 569 mile journey took place in a Mach-E that was — crucially, for maximum range purposes — equipped with both a 91-kWh extended-range battery and a single rear-mounted motor. In the U.S., the EPA rates that particular Mustang model as offering 320 miles of range. In other words, experienced hypermiling drivers Kevin Booker and Sam Clark were able to stretch the battery's charge and drive the Mach-E a whopping 78% farther than the car is officially supposed to be able to go.



The drive on public roads was extensively recorded, and as such, has been recognized by the team at Guinness World Records as, well, a world record — but that record is notably only for production cars. Mercedes still owns the all-around EV range record: a 747-mile run set by the experimental EQXX concept car back in 2022. Unlike the conventional off-the-production-line Mach-E used by the Ford drivers, the EQXX featured meticulous aerodynamic elements designed from the ground up to optimize range.

How far ahead of production cars like the Mach-E is the EQXX concept? Well before the record run to 747 miles, the EQXX easily beat the EV Mustang SUV's record, doing so on a 626-mile drive that was only intended to show off the car's general efficiency (and one where the EQXX ended with a reported 86 miles of indicated range left.) The Mach-E, by contrast, finished its last 21 miles while the car displayed a 0% battery capacity.

