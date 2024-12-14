Musk's xAI offers free access to Grok-2 AI chatbot

(Reuters) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup, xAI, said on Saturday that its new version of the Grok-2 chatbot will be available for free to all users of the social media platform X.

"As always, Premium and Premium+ users get higher usage limits and will be the first to access any new capabilities in the future," the artificial intelligence startup said in a blog.

xAI has been quietly testing a new version of the Grok-2 model over the past few weeks, it said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)