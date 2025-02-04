From Musk to mushrooms, Canadian buyers let money do the talking amid tariff turmoil

VANCOUVER — Finance worker Michael Atkinson is a fan of electric cars, but lately he found himself embarrassed to drive his Tesla Model 3 around Vancouver.

Dismayed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his association with U.S. President Donald Trump, Atkinson now drives an electric Volkswagen ID.4 after returning his Tesla to the dealership with two months left on the lease.

The final straw was Trump's planned tariffs on Canadian products, which struck Atkinson as a "horrible economic idea."

"It's gonna hurt Americans, it's certainly going to hurt Canadians and he is using it as essentially blackmail to try to make us consider being a 51st state," said Atkinson about the threatened tariffs.

He was speaking just before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Trump said on Monday that the tariffs were on hold for a month.

Atkinson, who works for a credit union, is part of a wave of Canadians turning their backs on an array of American products, big and small, to express displeasure at politics and policies south of the border — most notably Trump's tariff plan.

Andrea Mitchell said outside a supermarket in downtown Vancouver that she "did pretty good" by purchasing mushrooms grown in Canada.

"I think it's important to show sovereignty and that we stick together. I think it's an opportunity for us to think about our country and the value of our future," said Mitchell, adding that Canadians are "really patriotic people."

Mitchell said the news coming out of the U.S. made her feel that Americans don't realize "how valuable we are as an ally," pointing out that Canada had recently sent water bombers and firefighters to California to help battle devastating wildfires.

"These threats of taking over our country and imposing tariffs that are absolutely ridiculous … I think it's absolutely irresponsible what they're doing, and they're blaming it on fentanyl crossing the border, which doesn't make any sense," said Mitchell, speaking before news of the tariff delay.

Fellow Vancouver shopper Rick Piccolo, also speaking before the tariff delay announcement, said he had a new habit of carefully reading product labels to make sure they were not made in the U.S.

"Trump is an idiot," said Piccolo, "He is like a builder who has only one tool. If you've got a nail, he has got a hammer. You've got a piece of wood that needs cutting, he's got a hammer. It's the only thing he knows. Eventually people will get tired of him being an idiot, but people are going to suffer until that happens."

