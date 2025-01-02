Musk donated $108 million in Tesla shares to unnamed charities, filing shows

(Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA) chief executive Elon Musk donated 268,000 Tesla shares to unnamed charities just before the new year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Musk, who owns about 12.8% of Tesla, made the donation as part of his "year-end tax planning" to "certain charities" that have "no current intention to sell such stock," the filing showed.

The donation follows a similar pattern from 2022, when Musk donated Tesla shares worth $1.95 billion. In 2021, he donated about $5.74 billion to the Musk Foundation, his non-profit organization.

The latest donation was worth about $108.2 million, according to the stock's last closing price.

The Musk Foundation, of which Musk is president, offers grants for various causes, including the "development of safe artificial intelligence to benefit humanity," according to its website.

Musk, currently the world's richest person with a net worth of $408.3 billion, according to Forbes, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

