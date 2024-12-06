Music industry survey of Black Canadians finds systemic barriers

TORONTO — A report on the experiences of Black music artists and professionals details myriad racial and financial barriers they've faced in the Canadian industry and calls for mentorship and structural change.

The report by Advance: Canada's Black Music Business Collective and Toronto Metropolitan University’s Diversity Institute says Black-dominated music genres drive the majority of music streams in Canada, but it appears few who work in the Canadian industry get financial support for their careers.

Among 1,702 Black artists and music professionals surveyed, nearly all — 98 per cent — said they had never applied for public or private grant funding. The wide range of grant bodies in Canada, from FACTOR to Canada Council for the Arts, are a key tool to help domestic artists reach audiences and compete globally.

Among the few who had sought funding, 89 per cent said they weren't successful.

A spokesperson for Canada Council for the Arts said Thursday that the funding body is "committed to improving access to funding for historically underserved and marginalized communities" across the country, and that it works closely with leaders in those communities on outreach.

The Council said that in 2023-24, grants were awarded to 67 out of 247 music artists who self-identified as Black, representing a success rate of 27.1 per cent, which is higher than the overall success rate of 23.7 per cent.

In the Advance report, released last month, professionals including A&R reps, songwriters and booking agents were asked about their experiences and perceptions of the industry as a Black person. The survey was distributed through Advance and the Diversity Institute's channels and electronic mailing lists from Aug. 29, 2022 to Oct. 5, 2022.

More than half also said they had faced discrimination in the industry based on their race or ethnicity.

Advance executive director Keziah Myers, whose organization works to improve, promote and better retain Black employees and partners in the music industry, said the report's findings show Canada's music industry struggles with "unconscious and conscious bias."

"It starts from a position where what you look like determines how successful you are because of how you're marketed," said Myers.

Almost a fifth of survey respondents — 17.5 per cent — said they were self-employed or owned their own business, and half of them said they had not received financial assistance in the form of loans, government grants or outside investments.

Myers said there is a lack of education about grant applications in Black communities and many applicants feel discouraged to apply for grants by what they perceive to be low success rates.

