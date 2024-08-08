Munich Re more optimistic on 2024 after Q2 net profit beat

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The German reinsurer Munich Re on Thursday said it posted a better-than-expected 41% rise in net profit in the second quarter, and that it may exceed its full-year guidance.

The company, which is the world's largest reinsurer, pointed to strength at its life and health reinsurance segment, which helped balance out losses due to claims from flooding in Germany in the quarter.

Net profit in the quarter of 1.623 billion euros ($1.77 billion) compares with 1.154 billion euros a year ago. Analysts had expected net profit of 1.438 billion euros.

Munich Re was more optimistic of reaching its net profit target of 5 billion euros for the full year.

"Our impressive half-year result does make it more likely that we can achieve or even outperform our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Officer Joachim Wenning said.

($1 = 0.9148 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, Editing by Rachel More)