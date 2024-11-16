Can MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might MultiSensor AI Holdings Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2024, MultiSensor AI Holdings had cash of US$8.6m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$17m. Therefore, from September 2024 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

NasdaqCM:MSAI Debt to Equity History November 16th 2024

How Well Is MultiSensor AI Holdings Growing?

It was quite stunning to see that MultiSensor AI Holdings increased its cash burn by 400% over the last year. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 31% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can MultiSensor AI Holdings Raise More Cash Easily?

Given the trajectory of MultiSensor AI Holdings' cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$41m, MultiSensor AI Holdings' US$17m in cash burn equates to about 42% of its market value. From this perspective, it seems that the company spent a huge amount relative to its market value, and we'd be very wary of a painful capital raising.

