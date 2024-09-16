Here’s How Much Your Vintage 2000s Toys Might Be Worth

yavdat / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Were you one of the adults who brought back your childhood memories by collecting and trading toys to make a bit of extra money?

For You: These 11 Rare Coins Sold for Over $1 Million

Find Out: 9 Things You Must Do to Grow Your Wealth in 2024

James Zahn, editor-in-chief of “The Toy Book,” told CNN, “During the pandemic, when people were flush with cash and had time to spend at home, whether with their families or alone, they wanted to reconnect with the toys that made them happy as kids.”

Here’s some good news — you don’t need to have toys from 50 years ago to find a few that can make you good money today. Some toys from the late 90s and early 2000s can be worth hundreds of dollars or more, as Marie Claire’s recent roundup of the most valuable toys and games from the 2000s shows.

Let’s look at some vintage toys and trinkets that could make you a ton of money.

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Tamagotchis

Tamagotchis are those virtual pets that have again become popular on sites like eBay. Some of the special-edition Tamagotchis you may still have around can be worth upwards of nearly $100, according to Marie Claire.

Explore More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Polly Pockets

Do you remember the Polly Pocket toys that came in different sizes and themes? They made Marie Claire’s list of the 40 most valuable 2000s toys, movies and games. But there’s a catch here — you’ll probably only get good cash if you have all the pieces. For instance, the Rollercoaster Resort can get you about $340.

Easy Bake Oven

Some toys span the generations. Take the Easy Bake Oven, for example. You can get some decent money for the versions made in the 90s. But if you still have the special-edition Bratz one, it’s worth nearly $130.

Celebrity Dolls

If you were to hear the names Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, there’s a good chance you’d instantly know who they are. From starring in “Full House” on television to making their own movies, the two were big hits in the late 90s and into the 2000s. If you still have their dolls from back then, they might be worth more than $300.

Story continues

Toy Cards

Do you remember those Yu-Gi-Oh! cards? You might want to see if you can find them in your closet. Certain cards are worth $500 or more.

Furby

Furby may or may not hold a special place in your heart. Some found the toys adorable — others not so much. But if you still have some of them, especially rare ones, they could be worth a sweet bundle. The Passionfruit edition is worth $850, according to Marie Claire.

Beanie Baby Toys

Maybe a Beanie Baby was more your style. If you’re fortunate enough to still have a Y2K Beanie, you may want to see what you can get for it. While phony Beanie Baby auctions are rampant on eBay — most of the highest-priced sales are fakes — the occasional, ultra-rare Beanie legitimately sells for thousands of dollars.

Other Toys

As you can see, some of those toys your family may have loved in the early 2000s can be worth quite a bit today. Among the other toys worth good money are some Hot Wheels tracks and cars, some Barbie items and video games like gold Zelda.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Your Vintage 2000s Toys Might Be Worth