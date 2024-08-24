Here’s How Much Your Vintage 1980s Toys Might Be Worth

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, which unfortunately is now referred to as the late 1900s, chances are you have a nostalgic connection to figurines, TV shows and comic books featuring everything from seasonal Barbie Dolls to the Optimus Prime Transformer that are now worth a fortune.

Explore More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire, but I Still Opt For the Budget Versions of These 6 Items

Find Out: 5 Subtly Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

The good news is if you kept any of these relics from your past, you could be sitting on a toy chest full of vintage treasures worth a fortune.

Let’s dig a little deeper into some of the more lucrative old toys you might have lying around:

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

10 Vintage Toys From the 1980s That Are Worth Thousands

The 1980s were quite a time to be a child. Cartoons had adult themes, figurines did not account for safety and screens were nowhere in sight. Though history has neon-washed the color scheme, true children of this decade will recall that all interior design was some shade of brown.

However, the toys from this era are a thing of beauty, and if you have a few boxes in your basement you might want to dust them off as they could very well be treasure chests.

1. Original Transformers’ Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime AFA Graded and Sealed Transformers 1984 Hasbro Figure

Price on eBay: $8,170.74

The Transformers franchise burst onto the scene in 1984, captivating kids with its innovative concept of robots that could transform into vehicles.

If you have original Transformers action figures, especially those in mint condition or still in their original packaging, you could be sitting on a goldmine.

Some of the most sought-after figures include Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Megatron which can score you thousands of dollars.

2. G.I. Joe Action Figures

1982 Series 1 GI Joe Snake Eyes 9-Back

Price on eBay: $12,500

If you have some G.I. Joe action figures in good condition they could be a real American hero for your finances.

Story continues

For example, rare figures for Snake Eyes or Cobra often pique a collector’s interest and can go for hundreds to thousands of dollars on platforms like eBay or other auction sites.

Though more rare variants can be worth a small fortune, in a more general sense, a mint condition G.I. Joe figure can still be worth anywhere between $100 to $600 which could still make it worth your time to sell.

3. Star Wars Action Figures

Star Wars Kenner Vintage 1977 to 1985 Complete Lot of 102 Figures

Price on eBay: $38,500

Though the original Star Wars movie was released in 1977, the toy line thrived throughout the 1980s. Vintage Star Wars toys, especially from Kenner, are highly collectible.

Figures of popular characters like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Boba Fett are incredibly valuable. If you have multiple figurines or a complete set you could potentially earn a down payment for a house.

4. Masters of the Universe Figures

1981 He-Man MOTU Original Wonder Bread, Wun-Dar, Savage He-Man Figure

Price on Etsy: $5,095.99

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe were a massive hit in the early ’80s. These action figures harnessed the power of Greyskull and characters like He-Man and Skeletor, and rare figures like Scare Glow grew in value for toy collectors.

Prices can vary widely, but mint condition figures in their original packaging can be worth between $100 to $2,000. She-ra dolls like the Bubble Power She-Ra 100% Complete figure doll, a vintage Princess of Power toy, sell for thousands on eBay.

5. Nintendo Entertainment System Games

Rare Super Mario Bros For Nintendo NES System, 1985, Original, Vintage

Price on eBay: $6,100

The launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System, or NES, in 1985 revolutionized the video game industry. Original NES games, especially those in their original boxes and with instruction manuals, can fetch you a good amount of gold coins.

More common but still valuable games like “The Legend of Zelda” or “Super Mario Bros.” can fetch between $50 to $13,000 as with the case of a Super Mario Bros sealed later production NES from 1985 on Pricecitycomics.com.

6. My Little Pony

Vintage G1 My Little Pony Rapunzel Mail Order Pony

Price on Etsy: $2,800

My Little Pony figures were a favorite among children in the 1980s. Collectors today won’t say neigh and are willing to pay a premium for rare ponies, especially those from the early years of the line. Certain figures and original characters like Firefly, Bluebelle, Honeysuckle or Glory can be worth anywhere from $100 to $600 if they are in excellent condition.

7. Cabbage Patch Kids

Vintage 1985 Cabbage Patch Kids Doll In Original Box With Birth Certificate

Price on eBay: $5,000

Though normally tattoos on babies would seem taboo, Cabbage Patch Kids were one of the hottest toys of the 1980s, with each doll having its own unique look and birth certificate. Original dolls in their original packaging can be a great way to make some quick cash.

Depending on their condition and rarity, these dolls can be worth between $400 to $1,500. Limited editions and dolls with unusual features can potentially earn you even more, which is quite a bit of cabbage.

8. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Rare Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonard, Raphael, Donatello, Michelangelo Figures

Price on eBay: $3,799

It turns out that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are more than just heroes in a half-shell, but also extremely nostalgic 1980s figurines that can catch you some fever dream prices online. Original action figures, especially those in mint condition and with their original packaging, are highly sought after by collectors and pizza enthusiasts alike.

Characters like Splinter, Shredder, Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael or deeper cuts can be worth between $200 to over $3,000 each. Rare figures or those with unique accessories can sell for even more, which can help turn your financial state into more of a party, dude.

9. Polly Pocket

Vintage Polly Pocket Pollyville Playsets Rare Deluxe Giftset, 14 Mini Dolls

Price on eBay: $15,000

To many miniature enthusiasts’ delight, Polly Pocket came out in 1983 and was a huge hit that could be held in the palm of your hand. These teeny-tiny playsets can lead to huge financial gains if you’ve kept your collection and looking to sell. Though the toy saw continued success throughout the 1990s, the original 1980s lineup of Polly Pockets is rare and worth more than a small amount.

10. Thundercats

Vintage 1986 Thundercats Tygra with Wilykat Action Figure Toy New on Card

Price on eBay: $3,500

Nothing says made in the 80s like action figures based on a cartoon of animal-hybrid heroes who wear shoulder pads. Many Thundercats characters such as Lion-O, Cheetara, Jaga, Bengali and more can get you anywhere from $75 to over $4,000 online.

Final Take To GO: Rare and Valuable Vintage Toys

The bottom line is that the 1980s were a magical and somewhat tubular decade filled with iconic music, fashion, and of course, what are now considered vintage toys.

From G.I. Joes to American Girl Dolls, toys from the ’80s hold a special place in the hearts of those who grew up during the era of Super Soakers, Teddy Ruxpin and teased bangs.

Whether you have a trove of treasure trolls or a small herd of My Little Ponies, if you are willing to part with these pieces of your past, they might be worth a pretty penny.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Your Vintage 1980s Toys Might Be Worth