‘Much-needed confidence boost’ for home buyers as mortgage rates fall

Households on mortgages which directly track the Bank of England base rate will see their monthly payments fall by nearly £29 on average, following Thursday’s base rate cut.

Based on average outstanding balances, the typical borrower on a tracker deal will see their monthly payments decrease by £28.98, according to figures from banking and finance industry body UK Finance.

Some homeowners with a mortgage will see their payments reduce after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday from 4.75% to 4.5%. It follows two reductions made last year.

The average borrower on a standard variable rate (SVR) will see their monthly payments decrease by £17.17, assuming that the base rate reduction is passed onto them in full. The rate on SVR mortgages is set by individual lenders.

The bulk of homeowners with a mortgage are on fixed-rate deals and will not see any immediate change to their payments. Around 1.8 million fixed-rate deals are due to end this year.

The cut could provide some relief to people looking to remortgage as well as first-time buyers, although experts suggested that, while some lenders could cut their rates, others may have already “priced in” Thursday’s cut.

Yorkshire Building Society announced rate reductions across its mortgage range by up to 0.31 percentage points from Thursday, shortly before the Bank confirmed its decision.

Jonathan Handford, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said: “Today’s announcement marks a pivotal moment for the housing market and, more importantly, a significant step forward for first-time buyers on the path to homeownership.

“The first interest rate cut of 2025 paints an optimistic picture for the year ahead and should provide a much-needed confidence boost for prospective buyers. Lower rates are likely to push lenders to reduce mortgage costs, and have the potential to trigger a ‘rate war’, with banks and lenders slashing rates to remain competitive.”

Simon Gerrard, managing director at Martyn Gerrard Estate Agents, said that for some home buyers, any savings from the base rate being cut could be offset by stamp duty discounts becoming less generous from April, when the nil-rate band for first-time buyers will shrink from £425,000 to £300,000. Stamp duty applies in England and Northern Ireland.

He said: “It’s a highly positive sign for the market to see base rates coming down, though many mortgage lenders may have already anticipated this cut and adjusted their rates accordingly.

Story Continues