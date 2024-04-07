How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State
Ah, payday, the very best day of the week or every two weeks depending on when you get it. Anyone who’s ever held a job knows the sweet relief of opening your bank statement to see that direct deposit hit. Or, if you’re old school, opening that check and glancing down at the commas and zeros that means your bills will be paid — and there just might be enough for a bit of fun.
But with every payday, the taxman cometh. Studying your paycheck, whether it’s in your hands or on your screen, you’ll see the payroll taxes taken out. How much is taken out depends on where you live.
GOBankingRates looked at the amount of taxes taken out of the bi-weekly income for individual filers and married couples filing jointly in every state, breaking down exactly how much is coming out of your paycheck every payday.
Alabama
Single Filing: $383
Joint Filing: $412
Alaska
Single Filing: $405
Joint Filing: $590
Arizona
Single Filing: $373
Joint Filing: $481
Arkansas
Single Filing: $353
Joint Filing: $372
California
Single Filing: $509
Joint Filing: $795
Colorado
Single Filing: $513
Joint Filing: $708
Connecticut
Single Filing: $624
Joint Filing: $763
Delaware
Single Filing: $464
Joint Filing: $675
Florida
Single Filing: $306
Joint Filing: $387
Georgia
Single Filing: $433
Joint Filing: $555
Hawaii
Single Filing: $509
Joint Filing: $890
Idaho
Single Filing: $380
Joint Filing: $516
Illinois
Single Filing: $493
Joint Filing: $606
Indiana
Single Filing: $393
Joint Filing: $449
Iowa
Single Filing: $443
Joint Filing: $531
Kansas
Single Filing: $409
Joint Filing: $501
Kentucky
Single Filing: $379
Joint Filing: $405
Louisiana
Single Filing: $356
Joint Filing: $351
Maine
Single Filing: $436
Joint Filing: $489
Maryland
Single Filing: $611
Joint Filing: $831
Massachusetts
Single Filing: $681
Joint Filing: $844
Michigan
Single Filing: $439
Joint Filing: $479
Minnesota
Single Filing: $513
Joint Filing: $650
Mississippi
Single Filing: $332
Joint Filing: $335
Missouri
Single Filing: $376
Joint Filing: $418
Montana
Single Filing: $393
Joint Filing: $496
Nebraska
Single Filing: $413
Joint Filing: $490
Nevada
Single Filing: $307
Joint Filing: $410
New Hampshire
Single Filing: $433
Joint Filing: $611
New Jersey
Single Filing: $586
Joint Filing: $838
New Mexico
Single Filing: $358
Joint Filing: $365
New York
Single Filing: $559
Joint Filing: $620
North Carolina
Single Filing: $384
Joint Filing: $450
North Dakota
Single Filing: $359
Joint Filing: $427
Ohio
Single Filing: $374
Joint Filing: $406
Oklahoma
Single Filing: $354
Joint Filing: $393
Oregon
Single Filing: $542
Joint Filing: $674
Pennsylvania
Single Filing: $433
Joint Filing: $491
Rhode Island
Single Filing: $490
Joint Filing: $608
South Carolina
Single Filing: $399
Joint Filing: $483
South Dakota
Single Filing: $310
Joint Filing: $391
Tennessee
Single Filing: $306
Joint Filing: $357
Texas
Single Filing: $336
Joint Filing: $410
Utah
Single Filing: $459
Joint Filing: $765
Vermont
Single Filing: $446
Joint Filing: $531
Virginia
Single Filing: $540
Joint Filing: $709
Washington
Single Filing: $486
Joint Filing: $626
West Virginia
Single Filing: $377
Joint Filing: $368
Wisconsin
Single Filing: $421
Joint Filing: $484
Wyoming
Single Filing: $337
Joint Filing: $393
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much is taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck. GOBankingRates found the median annual income for each state as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using the federal income tax data, FICA tax data, and state income tax data, all sourced from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Tax Brackets, and using in-house calculations to find the tax brackets that each state’s median earner falls in. The total taxes paid, marginal tax rate, and effective tax rate can be calculated. Using the total taxes paid and assuming there are 26 bi-weekly pay periods in a year, the taxes taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck can be calculated. The states are sorted to show the most to least taxes paid bi-weekly. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.
