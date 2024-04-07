How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State

RyanJLane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ah, payday, the very best day of the week or every two weeks depending on when you get it. Anyone who’s ever held a job knows the sweet relief of opening your bank statement to see that direct deposit hit. Or, if you’re old school, opening that check and glancing down at the commas and zeros that means your bills will be paid — and there just might be enough for a bit of fun.

But with every payday, the taxman cometh. Studying your paycheck, whether it’s in your hands or on your screen, you’ll see the payroll taxes taken out. How much is taken out depends on where you live.

GOBankingRates looked at the amount of taxes taken out of the bi-weekly income for individual filers and married couples filing jointly in every state, breaking down exactly how much is coming out of your paycheck every payday.

Alabama

Single Filing: $383

Joint Filing: $412

Alaska

Single Filing: $405

Joint Filing: $590

Arizona

Single Filing: $373

Joint Filing: $481

Arkansas

Single Filing: $353

Joint Filing: $372

California

Single Filing: $509

Joint Filing: $795

Colorado

Single Filing: $513

Joint Filing: $708

Connecticut

Single Filing: $624

Joint Filing: $763

Delaware

Single Filing: $464

Joint Filing: $675

Florida

Single Filing: $306

Joint Filing: $387

Georgia

Single Filing: $433

Joint Filing: $555

Hawaii

Single Filing: $509

Joint Filing: $890

Idaho

Single Filing: $380

Joint Filing: $516

Illinois

Single Filing: $493

Joint Filing: $606

Indiana

Single Filing: $393

Joint Filing: $449

Iowa

Single Filing: $443

Joint Filing: $531

Kansas

Single Filing: $409

Joint Filing: $501

Kentucky

Single Filing: $379

Joint Filing: $405

Louisiana

Single Filing: $356

Joint Filing: $351

Maine

Single Filing: $436

Joint Filing: $489

Maryland

Single Filing: $611

Joint Filing: $831

Massachusetts

Single Filing: $681

Joint Filing: $844

Michigan

Single Filing: $439

Joint Filing: $479

Minnesota

Single Filing: $513

Joint Filing: $650

Mississippi

Single Filing: $332

Joint Filing: $335

Missouri

Single Filing: $376

Joint Filing: $418

Montana

Single Filing: $393

Joint Filing: $496

Nebraska

Single Filing: $413

Joint Filing: $490

Nevada

Single Filing: $307

Joint Filing: $410

New Hampshire

Single Filing: $433

Joint Filing: $611

New Jersey

Single Filing: $586

Joint Filing: $838

New Mexico

Single Filing: $358

Joint Filing: $365

New York

Single Filing: $559

Joint Filing: $620

North Carolina

Single Filing: $384

Joint Filing: $450

North Dakota

Single Filing: $359

Joint Filing: $427

Ohio

Single Filing: $374

Joint Filing: $406

Oklahoma

Single Filing: $354

Joint Filing: $393

Oregon

Single Filing: $542

Joint Filing: $674

Pennsylvania

Single Filing: $433

Joint Filing: $491

Rhode Island

Single Filing: $490

Joint Filing: $608

South Carolina

Single Filing: $399

Joint Filing: $483

South Dakota

Single Filing: $310

Joint Filing: $391

Tennessee

Single Filing: $306

Joint Filing: $357

Texas

Single Filing: $336

Joint Filing: $410

Utah

Single Filing: $459

Joint Filing: $765

Vermont

Single Filing: $446

Joint Filing: $531

Virginia

Single Filing: $540

Joint Filing: $709

Washington

Single Filing: $486

Joint Filing: $626

West Virginia

Single Filing: $377

Joint Filing: $368

Wisconsin

Single Filing: $421

Joint Filing: $484

Wyoming

Single Filing: $337

Joint Filing: $393

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find out how much is taken out of a bi-weekly paycheck. GOBankingRates found the median annual income for each state as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. Using the federal income tax data, FICA tax data, and state income tax data, all sourced from Tax Foundation’s 2023 Tax Brackets, and using in-house calculations to find the tax brackets that each state’s median earner falls in. The total taxes paid, marginal tax rate, and effective tax rate can be calculated. Using the total taxes paid and assuming there are 26 bi-weekly pay periods in a year, the taxes taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck can be calculated. The states are sorted to show the most to least taxes paid bi-weekly. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money Gets Taken Out of Paychecks in Every State