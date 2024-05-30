Here’s How Much Money Community College Can Save You in Every State
If you’re eyeing a state university but worry about the cost, spending your first two years at a community college can help ease the burden — in some states more than others.
The delta between community college costs and state university costs varies widely across the nation. Starting at community college is consistently a money-saver, but those savings range from less than $10,000 to more than $50,000 over the course of four years, depending on where you are.
Using data from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics, GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of potential savings. The numbers reflect the average costs of state universities for in-state students. The full methodology is included at the end of this story.
Other potential advantages for community colleges include flexible schedules and easier access, if your grades could use some work. Potential cons include lingering beliefs by some that community colleges lack prestige and usually less of a “campus life” than four-year schools.
If you do start at a community college, you’ll have plenty of company. Last fall, about a quarter of all recent high school graduates enrolled in college were attending a community college, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just over 50% of these community college students were also in the labor force.
Here’s a look at how much community college might save you, from the state where you’ll save most to the state where you’ll save least.
1. California
State university-only total cost: $119,772
Community college/state university total cost: $67,994
Amount saved by starting at community college: $51,777
2. New Jersey
State university-only total cost: $133,007
Community college/state university total cost: $83,688
Amount saved by starting at community college: $49,320
3. Virginia
State university-only total cost: $126,238
Community college/state university total cost: $77,483
Amount saved by starting at community college: $48,755
4. Delaware
State university-only total cost: $122,700
Community college/state university total cost: $74,440
Amount saved by starting at community college: $48,260
5. Massachusetts
State university-only total cost: $123,580
Community college/state university total cost: $76,199
Amount saved by starting at community college: $47,381
6. Rhode Island
State university-only total cost: $120,440
Community college/state university total cost: $73,320
Amount saved by starting at community college: $47,120
7. Vermont
State university-only total cost: $122,417
Community college/state university total cost: $77,049
Amount saved by starting at community college: $45,369
8. Arizona
State university-only total cost: $122,605
Community college/state university total cost: $77,496
Amount saved by starting at community college: $45,109
9. Tennessee
State university-only total cost: $107,542
Community college/state university total cost: $65,630
Amount saved by starting at community college: $41,913
10. Kentucky
State university-only total cost: $103,801
Community college/state university total cost: $63,355
Amount saved by starting at community college: $40,447
11. South Carolina
State university-only total cost: $114,072
Community college/state university total cost: $73,864
Amount saved by starting at community college: $40,207
12. Connecticut
State university-only total cost: $103,736
Community college/state university total cost: $64,257
Amount saved by starting at community college: $39,478
13. Illinois
State university-only total cost: $119,124
Community college/state university total cost: $81,857
Amount saved by starting at community college: $37,267
14. Louisiana
State university-only total cost: $103,048
Community college/state university total cost: $66,964
Amount saved by starting at community college: $36,084
15. North Carolina
State university-only total cost: $88,412
Community college/state university total cost: $53,062
Amount saved by starting at community college: $35,350
16. Oregon
State university-only total cost: $115,425
Community college/state university total cost: $80,265
Amount saved by starting at community college: $35,160
17. New Mexico
State university-only total cost: $93,250
Community college/state university total cost: $59,231
Amount saved by starting at community college: $34,019
18. West Virginia
State university-only total cost: $95,887
Community college/state university total cost: $62,225
Amount saved by starting at community college: $33,662
19. Michigan
State university-only total cost: $112,737
Community college/state university total cost: $79,688
Amount saved by starting at community college: $33,049
20. Washington
State university-only total cost: $117,044
Community college/state university total cost: $84,229
Amount saved by starting at community college: $32,815
21. Georgia
State university-only total cost: $92,209
Community college/state university total cost: $59,885
Amount saved by starting at community college: $32,324
22. Alabama
State university-only total cost: $104,261
Community college/state university total cost: $72,692
Amount saved by starting at community college: $31,569
23. New Hampshire
State university-only total cost: $112,970
Community college/state university total cost: $81,818
Amount saved by starting at community college: $31,152
24. Minnesota
State university-only total cost: $98,071
Community college/state university total cost: $67,133
Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,938
25. Pennsylvania
State university-only total cost: $113,829
Community college/state university total cost: $82,901
Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,927
26. Utah
State university-only total cost: $98,128
Community college/state university total cost: $67,251
Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,877
27. Ohio
State university-only total cost: $97,246
Community college/state university total cost: $67,195
Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,051
28. Arkansas
State university-only total cost: $92,801
Community college/state university total cost: $63,225
Amount saved by starting at community college: $29,576
29. Colorado
State university-only total cost: $105,328
Community college/state university total cost: $76,411
Amount saved by starting at community college: $28,917
30. Florida
State university-only total cost: $86,081
Community college/state university total cost: $57,778
Amount saved by starting at community college: $28,302
31. Maryland
State university-only total cost: $98,076
Community college/state university total cost: $70,158
Amount saved by starting at community college: $27,918
32. Hawaii
State university-only total cost: $80,807
Community college/state university total cost: $53,034
Amount saved by starting at community college: $27,772
33. Nevada
State university-only total cost: $82,812
Community college/state university total cost: $56,024
Amount saved by starting at community college: $26,789
34. Texas
State university-only total cost: $97,744
Community college/state university total cost: $72,384
Amount saved by starting at community college: $25,360
35. Montana
State university-only total cost: $87,969
Community college/state university total cost: $62,869
Amount saved by starting at community college: $25,100
36. Mississippi
State university-only total cost: $100,203
Community college/state university total cost: $75,349
Amount saved by starting at community college: $24,854
37. Idaho
State university-only total cost: $94,435
Community college/state university total cost: $70,074
Amount saved by starting at community college: $24,361
38. Missouri
State university-only total cost: $99,223
Community college/state university total cost: $77,201
Amount saved by starting at community college: $22,022
39. Wisconsin
State university-only total cost: $77,265
Community college/state university total cost: $56,451
Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,814
40. New York
State university-only total cost: $97,163
Community college/state university total cost: $76,500
Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,663
41. Nebraska
State university-only total cost: $94,327
Community college/state university total cost: $73,888
Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,438
42. Kansas
State university-only total cost: $94,666
Community college/state university total cost: $75,439
Amount saved by starting at community college: $19,227
43. South Dakota
State university-only total cost: $84,989
Community college/state university total cost: $67,006
Amount saved by starting at community college: $17,983
44. Maine
State university-only total cost: $98,670
Community college/state university total cost: $81,617
Amount saved by starting at community college: $17,053
45. North Dakota
State university-only total cost: $89,655
Community college/state university total cost: $73,225
Amount saved by starting at community college: $16,430
46. Iowa
State university-only total cost: $96,457
Community college/state university total cost: $80,660
Amount saved by starting at community college: $15,798
47. Wyoming
State university-only total cost: $91,260
Community college/state university total cost: $78,817
Amount saved by starting at community college: $12,443
48. Oklahoma
State university-only total cost: $88,688
Community college/state university total cost: $76,591
Amount saved by starting at community college: $12,097
49. Indiana
State university-only total cost: $78,392
Community college/state university total cost: $67,331
Amount saved by starting at community college: $11,061
50. Alaska
State university-only total cost: $103,976
Community college/state university total cost: $95,568
Amount saved by starting at community college: $8,408
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of state universities and community colleges across the United States to find the amount of money saved by attending a community college for the first two years before attending a state university for two years. GOBankingRates found the total cost of attending state universities and community colleges from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics Price Trend Summary Table. The total cost of college includes tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and other expenses. By assuming 30 credits per year, a cost per credit hour can be calculated. By assuming 60 credits for two years, the total cost for two years of community college and the total cost for two years at a state university can be calculated. GOBankingRates was able to compare the cost of two years of community college and two years of state university with four years of state university to find the amount of money saved by attending community college for the first two years. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 22, 2024.
