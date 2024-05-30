Advertisement
Here’s How Much Money Community College Can Save You in Every State

J. David Herman
·10 min read
Riska / Getty Images
Riska / Getty Images

If you’re eyeing a state university but worry about the cost, spending your first two years at a community college can help ease the burden — in some states more than others.

The delta between community college costs and state university costs varies widely across the nation. Starting at community college is consistently a money-saver, but those savings range from less than $10,000 to more than $50,000 over the course of four years, depending on where you are.

Using data from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics, GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of potential savings. The numbers reflect the average costs of state universities for in-state students. The full methodology is included at the end of this story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other potential advantages for community colleges include flexible schedules and easier access, if your grades could use some work. Potential cons include lingering beliefs by some that community colleges lack prestige and usually less of a “campus life” than four-year schools.

If you do start at a community college, you’ll have plenty of company. Last fall, about a quarter of all recent high school graduates enrolled in college were attending a community college, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just over 50% of these community college students were also in the labor force.

Here’s a look at how much community college might save you, from the state where you’ll save most to the state where you’ll save least.

shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. California

  • State university-only total cost: $119,772

  • Community college/state university total cost: $67,994

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $51,777

Jim.henderson / Wikimedia Commons
Jim.henderson / Wikimedia Commons

2. New Jersey

  • State university-only total cost: $133,007

  • Community college/state university total cost: $83,688

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $49,320

kali9 / iStock.com
kali9 / iStock.com

3. Virginia

  • State university-only total cost: $126,238

  • Community college/state university total cost: $77,483

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $48,755

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images
JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

4. Delaware

  • State university-only total cost: $122,700

  • Community college/state university total cost: $74,440

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $48,260

Daderot / Wikimedia Commons
Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

5. Massachusetts

  • State university-only total cost: $123,580

  • Community college/state university total cost: $76,199

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $47,381

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

6. Rhode Island

  • State university-only total cost: $120,440

  • Community college/state university total cost: $73,320

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $47,120

Amy Li / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Amy Li / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Vermont

  • State university-only total cost: $122,417

  • Community college/state university total cost: $77,049

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $45,369

AJ_Watt / iStock.com
AJ_Watt / iStock.com

8. Arizona

  • State university-only total cost: $122,605

  • Community college/state university total cost: $77,496

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $45,109

Spiderplay / Getty Images
Spiderplay / Getty Images

9. Tennessee

  • State university-only total cost: $107,542

  • Community college/state university total cost: $65,630

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $41,913

©Berea College
©Berea College

10. Kentucky

  • State university-only total cost: $103,801

  • Community college/state university total cost: $63,355

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $40,447

GCShutter / Getty Images
GCShutter / Getty Images

11. South Carolina

  • State university-only total cost: $114,072

  • Community college/state university total cost: $73,864

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $40,207

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto
jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Connecticut

  • State university-only total cost: $103,736

  • Community college/state university total cost: $64,257

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $39,478

Quadrahex / Wikimedia Commons
Quadrahex / Wikimedia Commons

13. Illinois

  • State university-only total cost: $119,124

  • Community college/state university total cost: $81,857

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $37,267

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons
Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

14. Louisiana

  • State university-only total cost: $103,048

  • Community college/state university total cost: $66,964

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $36,084

Drazen Zigic / iStock.com
Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

15. North Carolina

  • State university-only total cost: $88,412

  • Community college/state university total cost: $53,062

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $35,350

insta_photos / iStock.com
insta_photos / iStock.com

16. Oregon

  • State university-only total cost: $115,425

  • Community college/state university total cost: $80,265

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $35,160

©St. Johns College
©St. Johns College

17. New Mexico

  • State university-only total cost: $93,250

  • Community college/state university total cost: $59,231

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $34,019

SrdjanPav / iStock/Getty Images
SrdjanPav / iStock/Getty Images

18. West Virginia

  • State university-only total cost: $95,887

  • Community college/state university total cost: $62,225

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $33,662

whitebalance.oatt / Getty Images
whitebalance.oatt / Getty Images

19. Michigan

  • State university-only total cost: $112,737

  • Community college/state university total cost: $79,688

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $33,049

Eduard Figueres / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eduard Figueres / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Washington

  • State university-only total cost: $117,044

  • Community college/state university total cost: $84,229

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $32,815

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

21. Georgia

  • State university-only total cost: $92,209

  • Community college/state university total cost: $59,885

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $32,324

shapecharge / Getty Images
shapecharge / Getty Images

22. Alabama

  • State university-only total cost: $104,261

  • Community college/state university total cost: $72,692

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $31,569

Phynart Studio / Getty Images
Phynart Studio / Getty Images

23. New Hampshire

  • State university-only total cost: $112,970

  • Community college/state university total cost: $81,818

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $31,152

Brothers91 / iStock.com
Brothers91 / iStock.com

24. Minnesota

  • State university-only total cost: $98,071

  • Community college/state university total cost: $67,133

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,938

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

25. Pennsylvania

  • State university-only total cost: $113,829

  • Community college/state university total cost: $82,901

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,927

Cryostasis / Flickr.com
Cryostasis / Flickr.com

26. Utah

  • State university-only total cost: $98,128

  • Community college/state university total cost: $67,251

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,877

aceshot / Getty Images
aceshot / Getty Images

27. Ohio

  • State university-only total cost: $97,246

  • Community college/state university total cost: $67,195

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,051

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

28. Arkansas

  • State university-only total cost: $92,801

  • Community college/state university total cost: $63,225

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $29,576

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

29. Colorado

  • State university-only total cost: $105,328

  • Community college/state university total cost: $76,411

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $28,917

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Florida

  • State university-only total cost: $86,081

  • Community college/state university total cost: $57,778

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $28,302

SeventyFour / iStock.com
SeventyFour / iStock.com

31. Maryland

  • State university-only total cost: $98,076

  • Community college/state university total cost: $70,158

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $27,918

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Hawaii

  • State university-only total cost: $80,807

  • Community college/state university total cost: $53,034

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $27,772

Dmiat / Wikimedia Commons
Dmiat / Wikimedia Commons

33. Nevada

  • State university-only total cost: $82,812

  • Community college/state university total cost: $56,024

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $26,789

ShengYing Lin / Getty Images
ShengYing Lin / Getty Images

34. Texas

  • State university-only total cost: $97,744

  • Community college/state university total cost: $72,384

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $25,360

Dave M. Shumway / Rocky Mountain College
Dave M. Shumway / Rocky Mountain College

35. Montana

  • State university-only total cost: $87,969

  • Community college/state university total cost: $62,869

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $25,100

Robby Followell / Wikimedia Commons
Robby Followell / Wikimedia Commons

36. Mississippi

  • State university-only total cost: $100,203

  • Community college/state university total cost: $75,349

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $24,854

knowlesgallery / Getty Images
knowlesgallery / Getty Images

37. Idaho

  • State university-only total cost: $94,435

  • Community college/state university total cost: $70,074

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $24,361

Christine_Kohler / Getty Images
Christine_Kohler / Getty Images

38. Missouri

  • State university-only total cost: $99,223

  • Community college/state university total cost: $77,201

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $22,022

Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons
Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons

39. Wisconsin

  • State university-only total cost: $77,265

  • Community college/state university total cost: $56,451

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,814

mizoula / iStock.com
mizoula / iStock.com

40. New York

  • State university-only total cost: $97,163

  • Community college/state university total cost: $76,500

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,663

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons
Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

41. Nebraska

  • State university-only total cost: $94,327

  • Community college/state university total cost: $73,888

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,438

Kzollman / Wikimedia Commons
Kzollman / Wikimedia Commons

42. Kansas

  • State university-only total cost: $94,666

  • Community college/state university total cost: $75,439

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $19,227

©Mount Marty College
©Mount Marty College

43. South Dakota

  • State university-only total cost: $84,989

  • Community college/state university total cost: $67,006

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $17,983

Jennifer Yakey-Ault / Getty Images
Jennifer Yakey-Ault / Getty Images

44. Maine

  • State university-only total cost: $98,670

  • Community college/state university total cost: $81,617

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $17,053

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

45. North Dakota

  • State university-only total cost: $89,655

  • Community college/state university total cost: $73,225

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $16,430

FreeTransform / Getty Images
FreeTransform / Getty Images

46. Iowa

  • State university-only total cost: $96,457

  • Community college/state university total cost: $80,660

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $15,798

Thecoldmidwest / Wikimedia Commons
Thecoldmidwest / Wikimedia Commons

47. Wyoming

  • State university-only total cost: $91,260

  • Community college/state university total cost: $78,817

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $12,443

AntonioGuillem / iStock.com
AntonioGuillem / iStock.com

48. Oklahoma

  • State university-only total cost: $88,688

  • Community college/state university total cost: $76,591

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $12,097

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images
Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

49. Indiana

  • State university-only total cost: $78,392

  • Community college/state university total cost: $67,331

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $11,061

Vladimir Vladimirov / iStock.com
Vladimir Vladimirov / iStock.com

50. Alaska

  • State university-only total cost: $103,976

  • Community college/state university total cost: $95,568

  • Amount saved by starting at community college: $8,408

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of state universities and community colleges across the United States to find the amount of money saved by attending a community college for the first two years before attending a state university for two years. GOBankingRates found the total cost of attending state universities and community colleges from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics Price Trend Summary Table. The total cost of college includes tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and other expenses. By assuming 30 credits per year, a cost per credit hour can be calculated. By assuming 60 credits for two years, the total cost for two years of community college and the total cost for two years at a state university can be calculated. GOBankingRates was able to compare the cost of two years of community college and two years of state university with four years of state university to find the amount of money saved by attending community college for the first two years. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Money Community College Can Save You in Every State