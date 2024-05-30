Here’s How Much Money Community College Can Save You in Every State

Riska / Getty Images

If you’re eyeing a state university but worry about the cost, spending your first two years at a community college can help ease the burden — in some states more than others.

The delta between community college costs and state university costs varies widely across the nation. Starting at community college is consistently a money-saver, but those savings range from less than $10,000 to more than $50,000 over the course of four years, depending on where you are.

Using data from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics, GOBankingRates has compiled a state-by-state list of potential savings. The numbers reflect the average costs of state universities for in-state students. The full methodology is included at the end of this story.

Other potential advantages for community colleges include flexible schedules and easier access, if your grades could use some work. Potential cons include lingering beliefs by some that community colleges lack prestige and usually less of a “campus life” than four-year schools.

If you do start at a community college, you’ll have plenty of company. Last fall, about a quarter of all recent high school graduates enrolled in college were attending a community college, based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Just over 50% of these community college students were also in the labor force.

Here’s a look at how much community college might save you, from the state where you’ll save most to the state where you’ll save least.

shironosov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. California

State university-only total cost: $119,772

Community college/state university total cost: $67,994

Amount saved by starting at community college: $51,777

Jim.henderson / Wikimedia Commons

2. New Jersey

State university-only total cost: $133,007

Community college/state university total cost: $83,688

Amount saved by starting at community college: $49,320

kali9 / iStock.com

3. Virginia

State university-only total cost: $126,238

Community college/state university total cost: $77,483

Amount saved by starting at community college: $48,755

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

4. Delaware

State university-only total cost: $122,700

Community college/state university total cost: $74,440

Amount saved by starting at community college: $48,260

Daderot / Wikimedia Commons

5. Massachusetts

State university-only total cost: $123,580

Community college/state university total cost: $76,199

Amount saved by starting at community college: $47,381

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

6. Rhode Island

State university-only total cost: $120,440

Community college/state university total cost: $73,320

Amount saved by starting at community college: $47,120

Amy Li / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Vermont

State university-only total cost: $122,417

Community college/state university total cost: $77,049

Amount saved by starting at community college: $45,369

AJ_Watt / iStock.com

8. Arizona

State university-only total cost: $122,605

Community college/state university total cost: $77,496

Amount saved by starting at community college: $45,109

Spiderplay / Getty Images

9. Tennessee

State university-only total cost: $107,542

Community college/state university total cost: $65,630

Amount saved by starting at community college: $41,913

©Berea College

10. Kentucky

State university-only total cost: $103,801

Community college/state university total cost: $63,355

Amount saved by starting at community college: $40,447

GCShutter / Getty Images

11. South Carolina

State university-only total cost: $114,072

Community college/state university total cost: $73,864

Amount saved by starting at community college: $40,207

jacoblund / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Connecticut

State university-only total cost: $103,736

Community college/state university total cost: $64,257

Amount saved by starting at community college: $39,478

Quadrahex / Wikimedia Commons

13. Illinois

State university-only total cost: $119,124

Community college/state university total cost: $81,857

Amount saved by starting at community college: $37,267

Billy Hathorn / Wikimedia Commons

14. Louisiana

State university-only total cost: $103,048

Community college/state university total cost: $66,964

Amount saved by starting at community college: $36,084

Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

15. North Carolina

State university-only total cost: $88,412

Community college/state university total cost: $53,062

Amount saved by starting at community college: $35,350

insta_photos / iStock.com

16. Oregon

State university-only total cost: $115,425

Community college/state university total cost: $80,265

Amount saved by starting at community college: $35,160

©St. Johns College

17. New Mexico

State university-only total cost: $93,250

Community college/state university total cost: $59,231

Amount saved by starting at community college: $34,019

SrdjanPav / iStock/Getty Images

18. West Virginia

State university-only total cost: $95,887

Community college/state university total cost: $62,225

Amount saved by starting at community college: $33,662

whitebalance.oatt / Getty Images

19. Michigan

State university-only total cost: $112,737

Community college/state university total cost: $79,688

Amount saved by starting at community college: $33,049

Eduard Figueres / Getty Images/iStockphoto

20. Washington

State university-only total cost: $117,044

Community college/state university total cost: $84,229

Amount saved by starting at community college: $32,815

skynesher / Getty Images

21. Georgia

State university-only total cost: $92,209

Community college/state university total cost: $59,885

Amount saved by starting at community college: $32,324

shapecharge / Getty Images

22. Alabama

State university-only total cost: $104,261

Community college/state university total cost: $72,692

Amount saved by starting at community college: $31,569

Phynart Studio / Getty Images

23. New Hampshire

State university-only total cost: $112,970

Community college/state university total cost: $81,818

Amount saved by starting at community college: $31,152

Brothers91 / iStock.com

24. Minnesota

State university-only total cost: $98,071

Community college/state university total cost: $67,133

Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,938

aimintang / Getty Images

25. Pennsylvania

State university-only total cost: $113,829

Community college/state university total cost: $82,901

Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,927

Cryostasis / Flickr.com

26. Utah

State university-only total cost: $98,128

Community college/state university total cost: $67,251

Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,877

aceshot / Getty Images

27. Ohio

State university-only total cost: $97,246

Community college/state university total cost: $67,195

Amount saved by starting at community college: $30,051

skynesher / Getty Images

28. Arkansas

State university-only total cost: $92,801

Community college/state university total cost: $63,225

Amount saved by starting at community college: $29,576

skynesher / Getty Images

29. Colorado

State university-only total cost: $105,328

Community college/state university total cost: $76,411

Amount saved by starting at community college: $28,917

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. Florida

State university-only total cost: $86,081

Community college/state university total cost: $57,778

Amount saved by starting at community college: $28,302

SeventyFour / iStock.com

31. Maryland

State university-only total cost: $98,076

Community college/state university total cost: $70,158

Amount saved by starting at community college: $27,918

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

32. Hawaii

State university-only total cost: $80,807

Community college/state university total cost: $53,034

Amount saved by starting at community college: $27,772

Dmiat / Wikimedia Commons

33. Nevada

State university-only total cost: $82,812

Community college/state university total cost: $56,024

Amount saved by starting at community college: $26,789

ShengYing Lin / Getty Images

34. Texas

State university-only total cost: $97,744

Community college/state university total cost: $72,384

Amount saved by starting at community college: $25,360

Dave M. Shumway / Rocky Mountain College

35. Montana

State university-only total cost: $87,969

Community college/state university total cost: $62,869

Amount saved by starting at community college: $25,100

Robby Followell / Wikimedia Commons

36. Mississippi

State university-only total cost: $100,203

Community college/state university total cost: $75,349

Amount saved by starting at community college: $24,854

knowlesgallery / Getty Images

37. Idaho

State university-only total cost: $94,435

Community college/state university total cost: $70,074

Amount saved by starting at community college: $24,361

Christine_Kohler / Getty Images

38. Missouri

State university-only total cost: $99,223

Community college/state university total cost: $77,201

Amount saved by starting at community college: $22,022

Kenneth C. Zirkel / Wikimedia Commons

39. Wisconsin

State university-only total cost: $77,265

Community college/state university total cost: $56,451

Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,814

mizoula / iStock.com

40. New York

State university-only total cost: $97,163

Community college/state university total cost: $76,500

Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,663

Bobak Ha'Eri / Wikimedia Commons

41. Nebraska

State university-only total cost: $94,327

Community college/state university total cost: $73,888

Amount saved by starting at community college: $20,438

Kzollman / Wikimedia Commons

42. Kansas

State university-only total cost: $94,666

Community college/state university total cost: $75,439

Amount saved by starting at community college: $19,227

©Mount Marty College

43. South Dakota

State university-only total cost: $84,989

Community college/state university total cost: $67,006

Amount saved by starting at community college: $17,983

Jennifer Yakey-Ault / Getty Images

44. Maine

State university-only total cost: $98,670

Community college/state university total cost: $81,617

Amount saved by starting at community college: $17,053

skynesher / Getty Images

45. North Dakota

State university-only total cost: $89,655

Community college/state university total cost: $73,225

Amount saved by starting at community college: $16,430

FreeTransform / Getty Images

46. Iowa

State university-only total cost: $96,457

Community college/state university total cost: $80,660

Amount saved by starting at community college: $15,798

Thecoldmidwest / Wikimedia Commons

47. Wyoming

State university-only total cost: $91,260

Community college/state university total cost: $78,817

Amount saved by starting at community college: $12,443

AntonioGuillem / iStock.com

48. Oklahoma

State university-only total cost: $88,688

Community college/state university total cost: $76,591

Amount saved by starting at community college: $12,097

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

49. Indiana

State university-only total cost: $78,392

Community college/state university total cost: $67,331

Amount saved by starting at community college: $11,061

Vladimir Vladimirov / iStock.com

50. Alaska

State university-only total cost: $103,976

Community college/state university total cost: $95,568

Amount saved by starting at community college: $8,408

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of state universities and community colleges across the United States to find the amount of money saved by attending a community college for the first two years before attending a state university for two years. GOBankingRates found the total cost of attending state universities and community colleges from the Institute of Education Sciences National Center for Education Statistics Price Trend Summary Table. The total cost of college includes tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and other expenses. By assuming 30 credits per year, a cost per credit hour can be calculated. By assuming 60 credits for two years, the total cost for two years of community college and the total cost for two years at a state university can be calculated. GOBankingRates was able to compare the cost of two years of community college and two years of state university with four years of state university to find the amount of money saved by attending community college for the first two years. All data was collected on and is up to date as of May 22, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Money Community College Can Save You in Every State