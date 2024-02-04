How Much Money Do You Need to Make in California Not to Be Considered Poor?
California is one of America’s most productive and populous states. Often celebrated for its top-notch educational institutions, diverse landscapes and thriving cities, the state still has some obstacles to overcome regarding livability.
Despite its wealth, California has a growing poverty rate. According to a report by the Public Policy Institute of California, in early 2023, 31.1% of residents were poor or near poor (with resources up to one and a half times the CPM poverty line), up from 28.7% in fall 2021.
So, what does a Californian need to earn to make a living wage? Here’s the gross annual income you’ll need in 2024*:
Household with one working adult and:
Household with two adults (1 working adult) and:
Household with two adults (both working) and:
Zero children: $44,175
Zero children: $67,175
Zero children: $67,175
To put this in perspective, the living wage calculator also reveals figures for the nation’s metropolitan areas with the lowest living wages for a family of four (two working adults, two children) before taxes:
Lowest living wages for the typical family of four, before taxes:
Rank
Metropolitan area
Living wage (pre-tax)
1
McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
$88,720
2
El Paso, TX
$88,853
3
Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC
$89,641
4
Chattanooga, TN
$89,815
5
Columbia, SC
$89,927
The MIT living wage calculator places also multiple metropolitan areas in California on the list of the top five areas requiring the highest living wages in the nation, which could help offset the high cost of living.
Highest living wages for the typical family of four, before taxes:
Rank
Metropolitan area
Living wage (pre-tax)
96
San Diego-Carlsbad, CA
$127,227
97
New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY/NJ
$128,075
98
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA
$139,043
99
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA
$145,648
100
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara
$147,248
If you’re considering moving to (or out of) California, make sure you run the numbers. Those can give you some perspective and help you make an informed decision about whether or not living there is a financially sound choice.
